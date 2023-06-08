“Bam Is My Dawg” | Damian Lillard Talks Hypothetical Trade To Miami Heat, But Boston And New York Present Better Trade Pieces For Portland To Rebuild With

As the NBA Finals continues ahead of the offseason, which will include the NBA draft, Summer League and NBA free agency, a huge story will be this finally is the summer that Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is traded from the Pacific Northwest. Lillard, one of the game’s best and most dynamic players, has given “Rip City” everything he’s got, and it’s time for a change.

Lillard has been more than loyal, and while he’s been compensated handsomely for his time and efforts, the Blazers need to move the NBA75 performer and begin their rebuild.

Without a no-trade clause, Lillard can be dealt wherever the Blazers feel they’ll get the most in return, which should be plenty for a player of his stature. Another caveat in Lillard possibly being moved is he’s never really discussed going to another team. Instead he’s always sounded as if he would stay and lead the Blazers back to being competitive after a couple of down seasons.

During a recent appearance on Showtime’s “Last Stand,” Lillard touched on a few topics, and even gave some hypothetical trade situations involving himself when asked.

Stars wanna play with Bam and Jimmy 🤷🏾‍♂️ appreciate you @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/CeWBQ9nQQh — NateWithThaVibes (@vibes_nate) June 7, 2023

Lillard Would Welcome Trade To Miami With Open Arms

Upon being asked about possible places he could see himself playing if traded, like Boston New York, Brooklyn and, of course, Miami, Dame quickly let it be known that South Beach is the place.

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam Adebayo is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. Miami is the obvious one.”

Sounds like Dame wants to head south and join forces with the current Eastern Conference champions and their two stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the Blazers would probably honor a trade wherever Dame wants to go, they could get a better deal from other teams than the one Miami could send.

Hypothetically, the Heat would probably offer 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, and some high draft picks.

On the flipside, the Celtics offer the allure of teaming with 2023 first team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum and possibly 2023 second team All-NBA selection Jaylen Brown if he isn’t traded elsewhere or to Portland in the Lillard deal. Boston could still offer Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Grant Williams, and three first-round picks.

Knicks Have More To Offer In Trade

The Knicks have better chess pieces as well and could put together an RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin, plus three future first-round picks for Lillard’s services.

Despite that, Lillard knows it won’t be easy to move him because of his value and what it’ll take to land him.

“Portland could trade me to somewhere that we all say, you know, ‘This is a contender,’” Lillard said on “The Last Stand.” “But what is it going to cost for me to get there? What is it going to cost that team that we’re saying is a contender for me to get there? And how is it a guarantee that we’re gonna be playing in June when I get there? How do we know if everybody’s gonna be healthy? How do we know if it’s gonna work out?” Damian Lillard’s Portland Exit Might Be Closer Than We Think | Welcomes Trade After Fans Suggest Portland Package Him And Third Pick For Victor Wembanyama

Lillard went on to say he still wants to build in Portland, and with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft and plenty of cap space they have the assets to get better. But he’s also not as adamant about never leaving Portland as he once was.

Stephen A Smith Pleads For Lillard To Get Out Of Portland

One person who wants the eight-time All-Star to leave Portland is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who pleaded with him during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”

At times Smith can be a bit much, but in this instance he’s never been more right. It’s time for “Dame Time” to leave Portland.