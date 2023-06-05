Paul Pierce Thinks Caleb Martin Is Shining And Tyler Herro Is Just In The Way At This Point

Tyler Herro has been catching a lot of shade recently, and now former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is adding to the negative critiques. Pierce appeared on an episode of KG Certified and let the world know that he doesn’t see Tyler as the “Hero” in the Miami Heat versus Denver Nuggets NBA Finals faceoff.

“Guess who’s coming back in this series? Herro, who you ain’t even seen in this sh*t,” Garnett said to an immediately disgusted Paul Pierce. “I don’t want to hear nothing about Herro,” Pierce said to KG, who quipped back: “I know you don’t, ‘P,’ because you still on that Celtics sh*t. You got to get off this, Lord!”

Paul’s Pierced With Tyler Herro

As a pivotal member of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team, Pierce was dismayed by the Game 7 destruction of his former team by the Miami Heat on the Celtics’ home court.

“No! If I’m Miami, how do you even play him? They’ve got a rhythm going,” Pierce said adamantly. “Herro getting hurt might have been a blessing in disguise for them, because we see what Caleb Martin done turned into, because Caleb Martin is better than Herro. If you throw off Caleb Martin by bringing Herro back … I don’t want to see it.”

Although Martin has played well in the 2023 playoffs, his performance during the Heat’s lousy Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals soured many fans. Martin scored a paltry three points while shooting 1-for-7 from the field; ultimately, the Heat lost by 11 points.

Game 1’s 104-93 Heat loss was underscored by a Miami team who seemed to have lost a step, trailing by as much as 24 during the game and struggling to contain Denver and its star Nikola Jokic.

Herro has been on the sidelines since he broke his right hand in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery for the injury, and although the former Sixth Man of the Year has been inactive since a week ago, he was cleared to restart basketball activities.

However, statistically, Pierce might be mistaken.

"Caleb Martin is better than Herro….you throw him off by bringing Herro back" – Paul Pierce@paulpierce34 says bringing Tyler Herro back throws off Miami's rhythm, especially Caleb Martin. Y'all think Miami needs Herro to beat the Nuggets? https://t.co/2DvSiCZLiU pic.twitter.com/Z17R0RLCjt — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) June 2, 2023

Tyler Could Be The Heat Herro

On paper, Herro is a better scorer than Martin and is third on the Heat in points per game, just behind team stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during the regular season. In addition, he has shot 43.9 percent from the floor, 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 93.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Martin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 boards, and 1.6 assists in the 2023 playoffs. Ahead of Game 2, it was reported by NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg that the Heat would start Kevin Love at power forward instead of Caleb Martin.

Tyler Herro is going through his normal warmup, but will not play tonight in Game 2 of the #nbafinals. Herro broke his right hand vs. Bucks and is coming off of surgery. The hope is he can play in Game 3. He looks good here! #nba#heatculture #nbaplayoffs pic.twitter.com/Oq8edgi466 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) June 4, 2023

Herro and Victor Oladipo were both ruled out for Miami 111-108 victory in Game 2, but Pierce isn’t convinced that Herro’s presence would have made a difference; he prefers to let Martin cook.

Herro had caught criticism from the bench, which began when commentator Stan Van Gundy criticized his sideline outfits during the Heat’s Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics.