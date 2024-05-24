South Beach Sale?: Tyler Herro Puts $12.2M Miami Mansion On Market As Heat Fans Await Fallout From Pat Riley Telling Jimmy Butler To ‘Keep His Mouth Shut’

Tyler Herro star has been the subject of trade rumors for the past several seasons. The Miami Heat star is an 18.1 ppg career scorer, who has averaged over 20 points per game the past three seasons.

In 2022, rumors of Herro getting traded prompted him to publicly say that he wanted to stay in Miami.

Then in 2023, Herro was reportedly part of a proposed trade package by the Heat to acquire Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard, who eventually ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

With another season in the books for Miami and the team once again falling short of its goal with Jimmy Butler and Herro as its lead point producers, speculation is rampant again that Herro might be on his way out of South Beach.

Herro’s House On Sale For $12.2 Million

Herro’s house is reportedly up for sale, and the listing has fan speculation at an all-time high, wondering what his next move will be.

Herro purchased the home, located on 12900 SW 63rd Ave, Pinecrest, Florida, in 2022 for $10.5 million, setting a record for the highest sale in the area, according to The Real Deal.

He’s now selling it for $12.2 million on Zillow.

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s house is reportedly up for sale for $12.2M and the listing has fan speculation at an all-time high, wondering what his next move will be. (Photo: Zillow)

The listing agent will not confirm the property as Herro’s, but property appraisal records indicate it’s owned by the same trust that purchased the home in 2022. (Herro owns the trust, per the Real Deal.)

The Miami Heat have made several runs to the NBA Finals since Herro joined the team five seasons ago. Failing to make the playoffs this season has the organization and czar Pat Riley re-evaluating the direction of the franchise.

It appears as if Riley’s patience with Jimmy Butler and Herro is running thin and the Miami Heat, who have not won an NBA title since 2013 with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, may have gone as far as they can with this Heat team.

Butler was caught on tape, appearing kind of tipsy and talking crazy about he Knicks, Josh Hart, his former coach and the Boston Celtics.

“If I was playing, Boston would be at home,” Butler says in a video that surfaced online. “New York would damn sure be f-ckin at home.”

The interviewer then mentioned Knicks all-purpose guard Josh Hart.

“What does the F that mean to me?” Butler replied, dismissing Hart. “Josh Hart? C’mon.”

ESPN reported Riley as saying: “If you’re not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.”

Most everyone in the basketball world would agree with Riley, who has been a part of hoops culture at the highest levels in all capacities for over 60 years.

Riley seems to be getting fed up with the lack of success and also a culture that seems to be losing its way and becoming a bit outdated on and off the court. Riley took it a step further and publicly commented on Butler’s extension that he’s in line for. Riley didn’t mince his words when he said the organization needs to do some soul searching before they offer Butler an extension because of his lack of availability.

Butler has plans on sticking around, as he just bought another lavish home, a waterfront Coral Gables property in February.

Jimmy Butler purchased a waterfront Coral Gables home in February for $14.5M



He purchased this home (under an LLC) prior to listing his previous Miami home for sale in Marchhttps://t.co/xsMrE2Zl1p pic.twitter.com/yeyf1f6D5x — Dru (@dru_star) May 22, 2024

As Eastern Conference teams, including the Knicks and Indiana Pacers continue to round into championship caliber, Miami seems to be moving in the opposite direction. Maybe that means moving both foundational pieces in Herro and Butler and starting from scratch. Herro might know something we don’t, or he could be just upgrading. Hard to tell right now, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.