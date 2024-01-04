Five Solid NBA Players Who Would Have Been Superstars In 1990s 

There are hierarchies that exist in the NBA and within every team in the league. Some of today’s role players would have been seen as star players in the 1990s, due to the change in style and talent level that exists today.

We will define a solid player as anyone that hasn’t made an All-NBA, All-Defense or All-Star team. We will define superstar as someone that could’ve made an All-Star in the 1990s.



5. Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Over the last four seasons Rozier has averaged 21 points per game on good shooting. This season he’s averaging 23 points and seven assists per game on 46/37/85 shooting splits.

He’s at a career-high +3.3 in offensive EPM that’s the 94th percentile. He plays for the Hornets and they are a disaster of a franchise but he can fill it up.

In the 1990s a dynamite scoring lead guard like this is an All-Star.

4. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Gordon has the luxury of playing with the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic. He’s the beneficiary of open shots and dunks at the rim, courtesy of the pass.

When he was with the Orlando Magic his first six seasons in the league he was a no. 1 option. Clearly miscast in that role but he had moments in Orlando and averaged nearly 18 points and 8 rebounds per game in his fourth season.

That’s your classic 1990s power forward numbers. At 6 feet 9 around 240 pounds with skill and super athletic, he would be a nightmare to guard.

If Dale and Antonio Davis could make an All-Star team so could Gordon.

3. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

A career 19 point per game scorer who has averaged 20 plus points per game in 10 of his 12 seasons. He’s a career 45/39/80 shooter.

This is your classic small guard All-Star in the 1990s. McCollum’s skill and ability to get to the rim and finish with either hand is big.

If you look at McCollum’s similarity score on Basketball Reference, Latrell Sprewell is someone that had similar impact. Sprewell was a four-time All-Star.

2. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

If you listen to Heat fans, he is who the Portland Trail Blazers should’ve coveted in a Damian Lillard trade.

Herro is averaging 24 points on 46/41/87 shooting splits this year. He’s a career-high +2.9 in EPM.

Heat fans would also tell you if he was healthy last season in the NBA Finals, the outcome might have been different. At 6 feet 5 and an ability to score in the midrange and from three, he would’ve competed for All-Star berths in the 1990s.

1. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

24 points and five assists per game on 47/38/85 shooting splits. He’s had three consecutive seasons in at least the 92nd percentile in EPM.

Bane served as the team’s primary ball handler when Ja Morant was out serving his 25-game suspension. His improved on ball playmaking in addition to his deft off ball movement and shooting are a deadly combo.

A player like Bane would certainly be an All-Star in the 1990s.