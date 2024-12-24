‘Which Baby Momma Is This?’: Antonio Brown’s Birthday Post For Model Mother Of His Seventh Child Had Social Media Buzzing

Maybe all of these multi-child, multi-baby mama athletes with advice for young Travis Hunter would prefer him to live the life of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver turned social media maniac Antonio Brown. Brown would probably be someone who those concerned with Travis and his girl Leanna Lenee, would commend as a guy who knows when to smash and pass.

Being a one-woman man, who is also proud of your girl doesn’t seem to be the way to get any brownie points these days.



Antonio Brown Had Sventh Child In July With Model Cydney Moreau

But we know Brown really does not care about taking shots at anyone. Back in July, the former NFL wideout welcomed his seventh child with a fourth different woman when model Cydney Moreau took to Instagram to share that she and the ex-Patriot welcomed a son.

The 29-year-old model Moreau posted photos while tagging Brown, revealing their son’s name and birth date: Ace, born on July 21, 2024.

Shortly after the birth, she wrote, “We love him so much! Thank you God for this miracle.”

Brown has been a Hall of Fame talent when it comes to catching the pigskin and randomly procreating and also throwing shade at the mothers of his children. His most recent child is the one with Moreau. He also has four children with his ex-fiancée, Chelsie Kyriss, one son with his former girlfriend, Shameika Brailsford, and a daughter with Wiltrice Jackson.

In between those babies he’s found time to crush the heart of R&B singer Keyshia Cole, embarrassing her publicly. He was also recently spotted cozying up with social media sensation Woah Vicky. There are plenty of others in between, and you never see AB celebrating the births.



We haven’t seen the couple together at all since then, but months later Brown did at least acknowledge her in his own special way

Antonio Brown’s Message To Baby Mother On Birthday: BM(Baby Mama) BDAY #SmashorPass

On X, the “Put That Sh*t On” artist and former President of Kanye West’s now-defunct Donda Sports, posted a picture of himself, Cydney Moreau, and their son as they posed for a family picture.

At first glance it seemed like a nice thing for AB to do considering he doesn’t mention his significant others much and conducts his business like a single man, even shooting his shot at the young Angel Reese during an appearance on her podcast, while referencing his recent relationship with former P. Diddy fling Yung Miami.



Brown would caption this picture, “BM(Baby Mama) BDAY #SmashorPass.”

Naturally most people felt the post was very disrespectful to the model, but we all know how AB gets down, so feeling sorry for a willing participant in his tomfoolery is hard to do.

Social Media Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Birthday Post For Mother Of Seventh Child, Cydney Moreau

Social media had various reactions to what Antonio Brown posted:

“This unsettles me,” one fan said.

“Pass you wild for that, @AB84,” another fan added.

One fan asked: “Hi AB Mike here. Is she gonna be mad when she sees this tweet?”

Another guy told him to put a ring on it, “Wife her up bro stop tripping.”

Of course the majority of the comments were negative ones towards AB’s post. However, some fans felt nothing for the model, who they say is old enough to know what she’s doing and who she’s sleeping with.

One X user, called Moreau and other women out for having children with AB, who is very gracious with his sperm donations.

“Which baby momma is this? These girls are so dumb, .”

Another fan called out AB for posting their young children online. “I’ll never understand people who post photos of their young children online. Children who cannot give consent and whose photos will now be online forever.”

Another fan was spot on when they tweeted, “insane post.”

It was an insane post, but the fact that women keep having babies with AB is even more insane.



AB Doesn’t Drink Raw Milk

When AB isn’t making babies, he’s racking up impressions and clicks with outlandish takes on social media. Since departing from football he has really ramped up his X game. Brown, who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election, also finds time to give the general public health warnings.

On Tuesday, he weighed in on a recent debate about the risks and benefits of raw milk.

No, not breast milk. He and David Chappelle would probably enjoy sharing a cup. Preferably Cambodian.

Raw milk, which AB has encouraged his 11 million IG followers and 2.3 million X followers not to drink it.

“Please don’t drink raw milk,” Brown wrote in a post on X. “It’s filthy. Yours sincerely. (And) Infectious Diseases (too).”

Brown’s stance on raw milk seems to conflict with President-elect Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has said in the past he only drinks raw milk and criticized agriculture departments for cracking down on the product.

However, raw milk has been the culprit when it comes to bird flu deaths among animals in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an order earlier this month that all raw (unpasteurized) milk must be tested for bird flu.

Brown, a former professional football wide receiver, had 928 catches for 12,291 yards and scored 88 touchdowns. He played 12 seasons for the Steelers, Buccaneers, and Patriots, before walking off the field in the middle of a game nearly three years ago, never to return to the gridiron.



With seven kids, AB won’t have to worry about not having anything to do as he gets older and his chances to return to the football field for one last run fades more each day.