Since Top 25 WNBA Player Chennedy Carter Went Down With Undisclosed Illness Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky Have Lost Every Game. So How Come Nobody’s Talking About It?

The WNBA world hasn’t heard much about Chicago Sky star and Caitlin Clark nemesis Chennedy Carter in over a week, until she popped out for a quick social media post from a hospital bed wearing a mask.

Chennedy Carter spent all last week in the hospital in chicago. While we would love to respect her privacy as she recovers, we would like to still keep everyone informed. The process is moving in the right direction and we wish to see her back out there soon. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/UIAEacTBbm — Chennedy Report 🏃‍♀️🏁 (@HollywoodChenn) September 3, 2024

It was an odd post considering the fact that the team says she is out for undisclosed health and safety protocol, but insists it is a non-COVID illness. Despite a call for respect of privacy, Carter shared a peek into her current situation on the Chennedy Report on X.

“Chennedy Carter spent all last week in the hospital in Chicago. While we would love to respect her privacy as she recovers, we would like to still keep everyone informed. The process is moving in the right direction, and we wish to see her back out there soon,” the caption read.

Chicago Sky Have Lost All Three Games Carter Has Missed Since Illness

The last game Carter played in was on Aug. 25, when she dropped 25 points and pulled five rebounds in a 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Since Chennedy’s absence, the streaking Sky have lost three games in a row against some tough opponents, playing at a healthy and high level as they try to position for a playoff slot.

They lost to the Washington Mystics, Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx. The Sky played tough, but were outmanned offensively without Carter, who changes the entire dimension of the team and is the Sky’s most important player.

Carter is currently averaging 17.2 points per game on 50 percent field goal shooting. She is also recording 2.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per outing.

She’s a tough, confident player who recently was ranked 25th out of the Top 25 WNBA players by ESPN, and she expressed her displeasure with the rankings.

While much of the attention has been on Angel Reese’s prolific rebounding, it’s Carter who has carried the burden of creating offense and defending the likes of Clark and the barrage of great guards the WNBA has.

Where Are The Media Reports On Carter’s Illness?

It’s odd that there haven’t been any reports on Carter’s actual condition or why she has been out during the most crucial stretch of the season. It seems like a question those covering and following the WNBA would be asking, especially when forming widespread and blanket narratives based on individual games and outcomes.



Chicago Sky leading scorer Chennedy Carter has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed illness and some people feel not enough questions are being asked as Sky’s season fades away. (Photo: X/@ChennedyReport)

The final Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese’s clash of the WNBA regular season was tainted by the absence of a player who defends Clark well and Clark has an impossible time defending. Carter’s speed, quickness, ferocious defensive posture and ability to hit an array of difficult shots was a glaring absence in these games for the Chicago Sky.

Fans were happy to see her up and doing well, but confused as to why Carter’s actual condition, which is keeping her out of multiple games, is a secret. And if it is so secretive and inhibitive then why is she posting on social media?

One X user asked a question that we all want to know.

“How was she there for an entire week and it not be reported? How is this privacy if she posted this.?”

How was she there for an entire week and it not be reported? How is this privacy if she posted this — GIFT (@Giftaveli) September 3, 2024

Another suggested it strange that a player of her stature was hospitalized for a week, and nothing has been reported on it.

Some X users were protective of the entire situation and implored those asking questions about Carter’s health to “mind their own business.”

Anyone following the WNBA this season and the journey of Angel Reese and the Sky in her rookie season, also has a great interest in Carter whose game really exploded this season under head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

I hope she's well. I'm curious how if a young pro athlete was in the hospital with Covid for a week it wouldn't be in the news? Being hospitalized for a week is serious for any type of condition. All we have is this video? Looks like a video waiting to see a doctor. How do… — seekthetruth (@DrFunkhauser) September 3, 2024

It’s a shame that Carter hasn’t been able to help her team during these games. It’s even more of a shame that the WNBA community and media isn’t asking more questions about the absence of one a Top 25 player in a league that is currently the center of sports conversation.