All Work, No Play! | Shedeur Sanders’ Spring Break With Colorado Teammates In Miami Was A Business Trip

Shedeur Sanders is serious about quieting the critics that are questioning how he will perform at Colorado. He was spotted with Colorado teammates in Miami last week for spring break putting in work instead of partying like the other college students.

The group lifted weights, did some conditioning drills, and ran routes at a local park nearby. It gave Sanders a chance to build chemistry with the new group of receivers and other teammates he will be playing with at Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders during an interview at SWAC Media Day in 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shedeur decided to make the transition with Deion Sanders in December. Deion, better known as Coach Prime, decided to leave Jackson State and take the job with the Buffaloes. He spent three seasons as their head coach, including two with Shedeur as the quarterback. In addition to his Louis Vuitton luggage, Coach Prime also brought along Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, Cam’Ron Simon-Craig, Tyler Brown, and Alejandro Mata with him from Jackson State.

For the past two seasons, Shedeur has been putting up ridiculous numbers at Jackson State, but critics don’t believe him or his father will be able to maintain their success at a Power Five school.

Shedeur passed for 6,963 yards, 70 passing touchdowns, and only 14 interceptions in two seasons with the Tigers. He also has completed at least 65% of his passes in each of his two seasons. He was named SWAC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and won the Deacon Jones award for Black College Football Player of the Year in 2022.

The Sanders’ family started to build a powerhouse in their short time at Jackson State, but their critics have quickly pointed out that it was on the HBCU level. It is still to be determined if they can duplicate the same success in the Pac-12 Conference. They have hit the ground running with the signings of five-star defensive back Cormani McClain and four-star running back Dylan Edwards to lead their 2023 recruiting class.

As for the Shedeur Miami trip, the new Buffaloes starting quarterback did set aside some leisure time. His older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., recorded the 21-year-old on an expensive shopping spree at the Amiri store in Miami. He also met some fans, spent some more time training with Tom Brady, and did a sit-down interview with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Followers of the star college quarterback and fans of the Colorado program loved to see their new ‘QB1’ putting in work during a break.

One fan wrote in the comments, “Miami is an easy place to lose focus. So for these young men to keep the main thang the main thang, I salute them.”

Another comment read, “I’m impressed that they went to Miami on spring break and worked out. I love the work ethic.”

It seems Shedeur, Coach Prime, and company are locked in for their first season at Colorado.