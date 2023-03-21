Shots Fired! Brandon Marshall Wants Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels To Turn Team Around Or “His Ass Needs To Be Fired”

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the news a lot over the past couple months. And most of if it isn’t the type of news wanted by their loyal fans, from the team moving on from longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr late in the season, to their latest move of trading star tight end Darren Waller. Not to mention the team deciding against signing star tailback Josh Jacob prior to last season before he went out and led the league in rushing.

Questionable moves by a franchise trying to get back on the right side of the track. In the middle of all the moves is head coach Josh McDaniels, who doesn’t have the greatest track record as a talent evaluator and head coach.

During a recent episode of the hit “I Am Athlete” podcast, it’s host, Brandon Marshall, a former NFL receiver who played for McDaniels during his failed tenure with the Denver Broncos, called out his former coach.

“If Josh McDaniels doesn’t turn the team about this year, his ass needs to he fired … and banned from the NFL. You can’t even be an offensive coordinator. What are you doing? This is your second time around and you’re doing the same thing.”

Derek Carr = Gone

Darren Waller = Gone

Josh Jacobs = Unhappy



“If Josh McDaniels doesn’t turn the Raiders around this year, he needs to be fired and banned from the NFL.” – @BMarshall ⁰⁰Do you agree? 😳



Subscribe for the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → https://t.co/TbobJawLjX pic.twitter.com/8haLQvQI6j — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 15, 2023

Marshall is speaking truth, McDaniels’ tenure in Vegas is beginning to look eerily similar to his time with the Denver Broncos, which in turn was an unmitigated disaster.

McDaniels And Marshall Don’t Have Greatest Relationship

To hear Marshall call out his former coach isn’t all that surprising when you consider their frigid relationship in 2009, when Marshall was the star player on the Broncos offense. McDaniels was fired 12 games into his second season with the Broncos, but not before he was able to move Marshall to Miami Dolphins prior to the 2010 season.

The way things ended in Denver for Marshall with McDaniels at the helm still doesn’t sit well the popular podcaster, and he let it be known during a November 2022 interview with “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams.

“Josh McDaniels is definitely not suited to be a head coach. Absolutely not, “Marshall told Adams.” Because he doesn’t know how to lead people. You can have all the Xs and Os in the world, but when go into a losing locker room, the first thing you have to be able to do is get to the players minds and their hearts. And he’s not capable of doing that.

“He’s not capable of doing that with his players. He’s not capable of doing that with his coaches. And when things hit the fan, it gets worse with guys like that.”

#RaiderNation



Please listen to what Brandon Marshall is saying. I 💯 agree with his take. Josh McDaniels is not a leader and a horrible HC. If other fans, players and those in the league feel the same way, you know who is the issue with this #Raiders team. Share your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Ftz2tTzLKA — Raiders United 🏴‍☠️ (@united_raiders) November 9, 2022

Patriots Way Or The Highway In Vegas

McDaniels acts as if he’s a little Bill Belichick, but without the accolades. He’s constantly doing things like his former longtime boss in Foxborough. The big difference in Vegas is he doesn’t have Tom Brady there to make things go, and it shows. Ridding of Derek Carr and ending up with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t a terrible thing, but “Jimmy G” — or “porn star Jimmy,” as he’s often referred to — has always had one of the top defenses in the NFL at his disposal.

That won’t be the case in Vegas, and without it no knows how he’ll perform, but for the sake of McDaniels he better hope it’s good or McDaniels could be looking for another offensive coordinator position in 2024.

