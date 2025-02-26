“All The Buildings Belong To Me.” | Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Celebrates $402 Million NYC Real Estate Purchase, Possible 10% Stake In NY Giants

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is universally considered one of the best fighters to ever step foot in the ring. The former champion in five different weight divisions finished his illustrious career a perfect (50-0) proving he definitely deserves to be mentioned among the greatest of all time banter. But, Mayweather is not a one-trick pony either; while using his hands, feet and brain in the ring paid off immensely, he also is a pretty businessman.

In 2007, Mayweather used a small provision to buy himself out of his contract with Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum, to become a feee agent. From there he founded Mayweather Productions, which promotes boxing, sporting events, live music, theater, film, and television. Now, the boxer who made over $560 million in the ring is upping his connection into the real estate world. In fact, he isn’t just upping the ante he’s going full throttle as evidenced by his most recent purchase.

Floyd Mayweather just bought 62 apartment buildings in Manhattan for $402,000,000 😳🤑💸🏢 pic.twitter.com/b2Bqtsd9qV — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 22, 2025

Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Vada Properties Cleaning Up In The Big Apple

Over the weekend the boxer former known as “Pretty Boy,” posted a picture of his property which also includes 62 multifamily properties and over 1,000 units in Upper Manhattan portfolio which he says cost him $402 million. The always brash Mayweather also made sure to let everyone know that he’s solo in this endeavor.

“Guess what? All the buildings belong to me, I don’t have no partners,” the boxer declared to his nearly 29.7 million followers. “And all the retails down below on my buildings, all of them belong to me too. Guess what? You can do the same. It’s all about making power moves.”

“No partners, all by myself,” Mayweather said as he paced down the street. “Over 1,000 apartments, I’m just getting started.”

While it’s not clear exactly where the property stands, anything in the Upper Manhattan area is gonna cost a pretty penny and is considered prime real estate.

Mayweather is no stranger to splash real estate buys and investments, and while most are hard to keep up with he did invest $200 million in properties and skyscrapers in and around New York, Jersey City and Chicago.

To date this is his biggest and most lucrative investment.

I’m always making moves to add to my portfolio: https://t.co/2CuLp5Mot8 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 18, 2025

Mayweather Making Home In NYC Now

The longtime Las Vegas native, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday, sold his luxurious $22 million mansion in Miami’s Biscayne Bay last year. He also recently listed his lavish $12.5 million mansion in “Sin City.” With his real estate portfolio growing in and around the Big Apple, it seems as if has NYC become Mayweather’s new home.

Mayweather Looking To Be Part Owner Of NY Giants

TMZ sports is also reporting that Mayweather is hoping to buy a 10 percent stake in the New York Giants alongside business partner Meyer Orbach. The offer is said to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $700 million.