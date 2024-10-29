“All Haters Have Went Ghost”: The Relationship Between Deion Sanders and 99-Year-Old Superfan Peggy Coppom Is Proof Of “What A Turnaround You’ve Been For Us”

Deion Sanders has endured his share of shots, abuse, doubt and even condemnation in less than two years as the Colorado head coach. All he’s done is deliver the Louis Vuitton luggage he promised in the form of two Heisman Trophy candidates: his son and quarterback Shedeur and two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

In Saturday’s 34-23 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday, both players were outstanding statistically and did nothing to hurt their Heisman chances.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Lift Colorado To Bowl-Eligible Win

Sanders displayed the efficiency that NFL scouts salivate over, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards. He hit on his first 15 passes, which was the most to start a game in program history.

Hunter, who has been banged up the past few games, returned in spectacular fashion with nine catches for 153 yards, including a 34-yard TD grab with three seconds left before halftime. On defense, Hunter was impenetrable, knocking down four passes.

“Travis is the best football player in the country,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “We all know that. Why are we even deliberating over that?”

Noone can be happier about Deion’s success than a 99-year-old Colorado Buffs lifer and good friend to Deion Sanders, Peggy Coppom, whom Sanders called live right after the Buffs’ impressive win.

“I am so happy,” Coppom said on the call. “Thank you. My, what a turnaround you’ve been for us.”

99-Year-Old Colorado Superfan Peggy Coppom Has Unique Relationship With Coach Prime

Coppom, who is battling COVID-19 and is bedridden, is usually at every game possible supporting her Buffs and Sanders, a man she was fond of the moment he showed up at her door to greet her and introduced himself.

They spent time talking and rummaging through old photos of Peggy and other family members who were longtime alumni of the once prominent football school, and a genuine friendship emerged. Alongside her late twin sister Betty Hoover, Peggy has reportedly attended over 3,000 Colorado sporting events.

Deion Sanders (L) hugs 99-year-old fan Peggy Coppom (R), who Sanders invited to be part of the pre-game ceremonies to kick off the Spring football Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. Sanders called Peggy, who is nursing COVID-19, to tell her the school was bowl eligible for just the third time in the last 17 years since 2016. (Getty Images)

Sanders invited her to the 2023 Spring Game, where she kicked the ball off to open the game before Sanders announced her as the MVP of that game. Sanders and Coppom celebrated a 2023 win over Nebraska by dancing together.

Sanders and Coppom became the connection between the past Colorado eras and this new one. She gave the stamp of approval to Sanders, embraced his new culture and told others in the community to give him a shot.

Regardless of what the critics say, as far as Peggy is concerned, Sanders has delivered. The Boulder community also sees this.

“All haters have went ghost,” said one X user.

Colorado Hunting First 10-Win Season Since 2016 Under Mike MacIntyre

Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) hit the six-win mark and became bowl-eligible for just the third time in the past 17 years. It was the Buffaloes’ fifth win in their last six games since a Week 2 loss to Nebraska

The last time Colorado was invited to a postseason game was during the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020. The Buffaloes finished 4-2 and lost to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

With Colorado showing it can more than compete in the Big 12, Sanders has his eyes set on the program’s first 10-win season since 2016 under Mike MacIntyre. The Buffaloes haven’t won a bowl game since defeating UTEP in the Houston Bowl in 2004.

The Buffaloes have already made the experts look foolish, as the six wins already clears the school’s preseason win projection of 5.5 on major sports betting apps.

Sanders was blasted for his unorthodox use of the transfer portal and his method of recruiting via Twitter, rather than making home visits, but it seems to be all working out this season.

Colorado closes out the Big 12 season against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. BYU and Iowa State are the only remaining undefeated teams. Kansas State and Colorado have one conference loss heading into the stretch run of the season.

There are more than a few analysts who owe Sanders an apology call, but he’s not interested in picking up.

Instead, he called Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom after the historic win.

“Peggy, everybody in the locker room can hear you and everybody around the country can hear you,” Sanders opened the call. Peggy was emotional on the call and credited Sanders with rebranding the school and bringing such excitement. “Peggy, first and foremost, we love you. We appreciate you, and we want to thank you and we want to congratulate you on being able to go to a bowl game this year,” Sanders said.

Coppom congratulated the rest of the team for achieving bowl eligibility so early in the season.

Sanders finished the conversation by telling the lifelong Colorado fan, who moved to Boulder in 1940 and had become a local celebrity, that once she is healthy enough he has a game ball to present her.

At the end of the call, the entire team chanted, “We love you, Peggy.”

As usual, Sanders continues to touch people and win some games along the way. Not bad for a second-year rebuild. At least Peggy thinks so.