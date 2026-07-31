A’ja Wilson Says She Been The GOAT Since 1996: Caitlin Clark Fans Say Her Game Is Boring and She’s Not Even ‘The Greatest Post Player’ In League History 

Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA, but the consensus is still that four-time MVP and three-time champion A’ja Wilson remains the best player in the game. She’s currently leading the W in scoring at 26.4 points per game and blocks (2.0) per game. She’s also third in rebounding per game (9.7) behind Jessica Shepard and Angel Reese.

RELATED: The One Who Puts Butts In Seats, Not Close’: Robert Griffin III and Jemele Hill Debate Whether Caitlin Clark Or A’ja Wilson Is Face Of WNBA

A’ja Wilson: Caitlin Might Be The Face, But She’s The Self-Proclaimed GOAT

Wilson’s ninth season in the NBA has her headed towards a fifth MVP and solidification of GOAT status amongst the legendary players in WNBA history. Regardless of what Wilson accomplishes there’s a fan base that believes Caitlin Clark is the most transcending player in WNBA history, the most important player and even the best player to ever do it. She’s already The GOAT for an entirely new fan base that’s been drawn to the league by the success of the white, pony-tail wearing assassin from Iowa.

Some fans may be confused about who The GOAT is, but Wilson isn’t. During a recent interview aired during WNBA All-Star week, Wilson was asked about The GOAT title and she gave a blunt answer.

A’ja Wilson on potentially being considered the greatest WNBA player of all time:



"If I'm the GOAT, cool. I'm there. In my eyes, I've been the GOAT since '96."pic.twitter.com/tiOcQxdHNj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 30, 2026

“If I’m the GOAT, cool. I’m there. In my eyes, I’ve been the GOAT since ’96,” an unapologetic and confident Wilson told ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Wilson was born on Aug. 8, 1996 and has gone on to have one of the storied careers in basketball history. She turns 30 next month and shows no sign of slowing down.

Conversations such as these are common when it comes to the NBA. The MJ vs. The LeBron GOAT debate has generated billions of social media impressions and made big bags of dough for networks, debate shows and radio shows. It’s a conversation that still incites the emotions of the most lukewarm basketball fan.

Caitlin Clark Fans and Others Try To Burst Wilson’s GOAT Bubble

Wilson proclaiming herself the GOAT shouldn’t be a big story. But the Clark Committee jumped into the chat to let her know they don’t see it that way. Some non-believers say her game is not captivating, others say there are better players and she’s considered a “protected species” by the refs.

“She ain’t no goat,” a fan named JB commented. “NO ONE tunes in to see Aja play. There are no clips on social media of her dazzling skills, because she doesn’t have any. What she DOES have is a su’per du’per spe’cial whi’stle.” “She’s not even the greatest post player,” another fan commented. “Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker were much more impactful. A’ja has been in the league since 2018 and nobody started watching W because of her boring layups.” “Don’t leave out Elena Delle Donne & Tina Thompson,” one netizen agreed. “Keep that GOAT seat warm sweetheart. There is a new sheriff in town and when she is all said and done you will just be an afterthought,” one Clark fan quipped. “She can’t shoot from 40 like Caitlin Clark,” a WNBA fan tweeted. “I didn’t know who you were until CC came in the league and I coached 18 years and AD for 17. Not trying to be rude,” one user boldly said in the comments. “I love Aja but she not the Goat,” said a fan of the league’s leading scorer. “Maya Moore is don’t care what Aja do or record she break she not Maya Moore level great .”

A’ja Wilson Fans Say It’s All Hate: The Numbers Speak For Themselves

The Las Vegas Aces star’s fans came with receipts to combat the influx of comments responding to her Wilson’s declaration in a negative way.

“TBF, where’s the lie? In 9 seasons: 21.8 Pt/9.4 Reb (This year: 26 & 10) 3X DPOY 4X WNBA MVP (Barring injury, soon to be 5X) 2X WNBA Finals MVP 3X WNBA Champion (Aces won 3 out of the last 4) Only player to win MVP, DPOY, AND Finals MVP in the SAME YEAR (2025),” one fan documented in the comments. “With her records I do believe she qualifies to be one of the goats don’t think the goat but one of them…. If she gets one more championship this year will solidifies being the only goat….,” another X user said. WNBA GOAT Will Be As Heated A Debate As NBA GOAT Soon: “We Want Ms. Clark!”

Determining the woman’s basketball GOAT will probably end up being a more spirited debate than the one surrounding NBA supremacy. With the NBA, only three or four players are ever consistently and seriously even considered in the conversation (Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem, Bill Russell and Kobe…maybe?)

The WNBA — and women’s hoops in general — have at least 10 GOAT candidates, dating back to Cheryl Miller, who preceded the WNBA, but to this day is considered the greatest woman player to ever do it by a large contingent of fans. There’s Diana Taurasi, the all-time leading scorer, the aforementioned Maya Moore, Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Breanna Stewart and now some are already throwing Caitlin Clark into that mix. Her impact on the entire league is undeniable. The records she’s broken are there to research. And most of the media motion within the WNBA revolves around her. Therefore, it’s hard to convince many fans that she’s not already GOATED in just her third season.