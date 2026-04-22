A’ja Wilson Has New A’Two Signature Nike Shoe, A Variety Show and Mission To Turn Maligned All-Star Guard Chennedy Carter Into A Champion

A’ja Wilson is fresh off becoming the first WNBA player in history to sign a three-year, $5 million supermax contract in WNBA history. Her historic deal with the Las Vegas Aces is the largest in league’s history and is fully guaranteed. Wilson will earn $1.4 million in the upcoming season, with her salary increasing to 20 percent of the team’s salary cap in the following two years, reflecting the growth of the league’s revenue.

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A’Ja Wilson Has Second Edition Of Signature Shoe, Nike A’Two, Dropping First Week Of May

Nike & A’ja Wilson celebrate the WNBA’s 30th with the A’Two “30th Anniversary,” expected May 8th and opening day for the WNBA season.



Leather upper, red/blue mismatched Swooshes, A’ja lenticular logo on right tongue, “30 Years” badge on the left 🏀🏆



Are these a COP or a PASS?… pic.twitter.com/Q5PeP2WFot — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 16, 2026

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike A’Two in Gold ✨ @_ajawilson22



Debuted by A’ja Wilson during USA Basketball Training Camp 🇺🇸



🗓️ May 15th

📝 IO8212-900

💵 $170 Unisex; $112 GS

📷 *GS Size Pictured pic.twitter.com/ILzxfyQuvc — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 21, 2026

A’Two dropping on May Two ✌️



Who’s ready for A’ja Wilson’s second signature shoe? ✨ @_ajawilson22 pic.twitter.com/2CKffcXmCR — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 18, 2026

A’Two Shoe Drops Comes With “The A’ja Wilson Show”

The second edition of her signature shoe, the A’Two is scheduled to drop the first week in May, but the four-time MVP and three-time WNBA Champion also has a new show coming out, named after herself.

“news: the a’ja wilson show airs may 9th. the inspo is a late nite show in the 90’s and multiple guests are expected to join the show. via:@BallersMagazine”

news: the a’ja wilson show airs may 9th. 💫 the inspo is a late nite show in the 90’s and multiple guests are expected to join the show.



via: @BallersMagazine pic.twitter.com/btBr0CRvGr — a’ja wilson HQ (@aja22wilsonHQ) April 21, 2026

She’s tying the theme of the show into her new shoe to create a powerful, dual-functioning brand machine that will get ballers of all ages interested in copping.

What Is The A’ja Wilson Show?

Wilson, who is dating Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo (of 83-point fame), spoke to media about her new shoe and show:

“The A’ja Wilson show is really just a new avenue of me broadcasting the A’Two,” she said. “The A’One we kind of kept to the community, went back to my roots in South Carolina, got everyone involved there. With the A’Two we wanted to make it kind of a late-night show in the ’90s. Very Oprah-ish, so it’s been super fun just to broadcast that and have my mom be a part of it. We got other people joining the show as well.” “The biggest thing with the brand when it comes to the A’Two is making sure that anyone who wears that shoe understands that they are the show. And everyone loves a good show and everyone loves to come watch the show,” Wilson added.

the a’ja wilson show is going on the road. paris, berlin, amsterdam & london — get ready. pic.twitter.com/bq27VBecWF — a’ja wilson HQ (@aja22wilsonHQ) February 22, 2026

A’ja Wilson Adds All-Star Talent With Questionable Reputation To Championship Team

The WNBA season is officially getting underway on May 8, free agency is done and camps are open for business. Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces got a huge boost in the backcourt by becoming the team to do the obvious and take a chance on bringing in Chennedy Carter, an explosive scorer who has been blackballed since the end of the 2024 season when she last played with Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky, under Teresa Witherspoon.

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Weatherspoon was apparently the person who called Aces head coach Becky Hammon, and suggested that she bring Carter, who has been torching international ball, into the fold.

It’s the kind of moves that three-time championship coaches can make without criticism or hesitation. While other teams would rather suffer through periods of ineptitude at the guard position, the Aces just added a potential All-Star talent to a star-studded collection of talent.

Chennedy Carter on signing with the Las Vegas Aces after a year away from the WNBA:



"I feel like I've grown, matured, and I've took time to myself to find out what really matters to me and where I need to be… So far, it was the best decision I've ever made in my life.” pic.twitter.com/GnQj2ONmOC — Callie Fin (@Callie__Fin) April 20, 2026

Chennedy Carter Says She Has Matured, Loves Her New Home

Chennedy Carter on signing with the Aces, via @Callie__Fin:

“I feel like I’ve grown, matured, and I’ve taken time to myself to find out what really matters to me and where I need to be … So far, it was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

If any team can keep Carter in check, it’s a veteran-laden squad like Vegas. There will be no nonsense tolerated, and that’s a scary thought for the league.

Maybe A’ja will have her on the show.