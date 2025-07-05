‘Get Honest Or Die Lying’: Apologetic Darren Waller Is Back In NFL and Ex-Wife Kelsey Plum Is Still Single While He Admits To Co-Dependency Issues

Darren Waller is preparing for his first NFL training camp with the Miami Dolphins. This after the former All-Pro tight end unretired earlier this week following being traded by the New York Giants to the aforementioned Dolphins. The dynamic pass catcher who burst on the scene with back-to-back 1100-plus yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, abruptly retired from the NFL in June after one injury-plagued season with the Giants.

RELATED: Las Vegas Lovefest | WNBA Star Kelsey Plum And Raiders Tight End Darren Waller Tied The Knot

Darren Waller Married WNBA Star Kelsey Plum

Waller, who made his name with the Las Vegas Raiders never took a liking to being traded to the Giants just 11 days after marrying then Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. The move definitely played a role in the demise of their unfortunate one-year union that ended in divorce in April 2024, just 13 months after tying the knot.



Darren Waller is back in the NFL with Miami Dolphins and recently opened up about how his co-dependency issues destroyed his marriage to WNBA star Kelsey Plum. Could there be room for reconciliation? (Getty Images)

Waller Opens Up On Life Changes

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Waller was pretty transparent on his divorce from Plum the two-time WNBA champion and why he abruptly decided to hang up the cleats after eight seasons before deciding to buckle the chin strap up again this week.



“You talk about get honest or die lying, you kinda got to look at yourself and realize, alright, what role am I playing that all the relationships in my life have always had the same patterns. It kinda plays into everything else I was mentioning earlier, the co-dependency aspect like, any time I’m in a relationship, I feel like I gotta dance or do a certain thing to keep this person around, almost tying my self-worth to the success of a relationship, and you realize how much you lose yourself and doing the things that you love and things that take care of you on a daily basis. Making this person kind of like the center of your universe and how unhealthy that is for everybody involved,” Waller said.

“Realizing that and realizing the impact that it was having on me, as far as making decisions that were authentic for the life that I wanted, these are things that I couldn’t say 100 percent yes to. You have certain conversations and realize there’s so much life ahead of both of us, might as well just go ahead and live it and move on and no type of hostility.”

Pretty deep stuff from Waller who says this past year “forced him to look in the mirror,” to grow as a person.

Darren Waller is back in the league, now with the #Dolphins 👀



His career stats:



• 8 seasons (86 games)

• 350 receptions

• 4,124 receiving yards

• 20 total TDs

• 2020 pro bowler pic.twitter.com/lzHbjTbRyt — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 3, 2025

Waller Was On Fast Track To Success

In an era that’s all about creating matchup advantages for the offense, Waller is considered that new age hybrid tight end that’s a nightmare to cover. Standing 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Waller is too fast for linebackers, and too big for safeties and cornerbacks. That along with strong hands, excellent route running and an unbelievable catch radius allows him to be a deep-threat and someone who can control the middle of the field.



His greatest asset is in the red zone where his size and frame allow him to win jump balls over defenders. In his career thus far Waller has tallied 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns with the bulk of those numbers coming in the aforementioned 2019 and 2020 seasons where he was one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

The Fins can only hope he can return to that level and leave his middling rap career in the rearview mirror.