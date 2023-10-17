Aaron Rodgers Seen Slinging The Rock At MetLife Stadium Just A Month After Achilles Surgery; Will He Be Back This Season?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was seen throwing the football at MetLife Stadium on Sunday ahead of the team’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading many to speculate the All-Pro will be back this season. Is that possible?

New Innovative Achilles Procedure

Rodgers underwent a “speed bridge” procedure on Sept. 13 to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The new procedure is designed to have an athlete fully recovered in as little as four months from what is normally a season-ending injury. The speed bridge is designed to protect the repair and expedite a potential return to the field. While the speed bridge does not guarantee a quicker return, it is designed to enhance the strength of the repair and guard it against stretching.

Rodgers might also receive platelet-rich plasma injections, which accelerates the healing of ligaments and joints in the body.

There is no guarantee that any of this will put Rodgers back on the field. Even the most optimistic timeline gets him back on the field in December. That would mean the playoffs. Assuming the Jets qualify for the playoffs.

The Jets are 3-3, winners of two straight and feeling good about themselves after defeating the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts. Their defense is very good, but they still play Zach Wilson at QB. At some point on the way to earning a spot in the playoffs, Wilson is going to have to win them a game. He hasn’t shown the ability to do that.

Rodgers Has Done His Own “Research”

As for Rodgers, the man who believes he’s always the smartest person in every room, he’s likely going to try every experimental recovery aid to get him back on the field. He’s a master YouTube researcher, so I’m sure he’s already tried some things.

“There’s a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab. I think what I’d like to say is, just because nobody’s ever done it in a certain way doesn’t mean it’s not possible,” Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show” in September. “I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens. My entire focus and dedication is about acquiring the most information and adding to what I’ve already put together as a pretty damn good rehab plan that’s going to, I think, shock some people.”

All eyes will be on Rodgers every time he’s seen doing anything resembling football on the sidelines or at the team facility. If by some miracle he’s right and comes back and anywhere close to effective we will never hear the end of his “genius.”