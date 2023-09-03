“I Told A Friend This Has Felt Like Waking Up Inside Of A Dream” | Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Ecstatic About Being In NYC 

When Aaron Rodgers made the decision to leave Green Bay after 17 seasons, many believed he’d probably retire. But, still playing at a high level the four-time NFL MVP was more than fine with a trade to the rising New York Jets. In fact, Rodgers even helped orchestrate the move, giving him and the Packers fresh starts.

Since his arrival in late April, Rodgers has said all the right things as he looks to lead a Jets franchise that hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in 55 seasons. As the 2023 season approaches, Rodgers recently met with the media to detail his experience thus far in the “City That Never Sleeps.”

Has any QB ever been happier than Aaron Rodgers is right now?



Has any human?



Watch this: pic.twitter.com/iYxyScvYHK — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 1, 2023

It’s All A Dream

According to Rodgers, who didn’t look to happy in his last couple seasons in Green Bay, the change of scenery has done the 39-year-old some good.

“I told a friend this has felt like waking up inside of a dream, this whole experience — a beautiful dream.”

“So many times you have a dream and you wake up and you’re like, I just want to get back into this thing and you can’t quite get back into that dream. I’ve woken up inside of that dream it feels like. That’s been really, really special.”

To hear Rodgers say that proves that he made the right decision in allowing the Packers to trade him to the Jets, who have real Super Bowl aspirations.

What Does Rodgers Do For Jets?

The insertion of a future first-ballot Hall of Famer into a Jets team that was once 7-3, but finished 7-10 because of it’s anemic offense, gives the entire Jets franchise and fan base some serious HOPE.

Rodgers has no shortage of talent at his disposal with the two-headed monster at running back in Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall. At receiver Rodgers has the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and a couple of former Packers in Allan Lazard and Randall Cobb.

The wild card to the offense could be former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman, who should get ample opportunities to make plays in multiple ways. His speed will stretch defenses, opening up things underneath for the others.

Defensively the Jets are one of the most menacing units in the league, led by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and dominant interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Will Rodgers add that elusive second Super Bowl ring to his already stacked trophy case?