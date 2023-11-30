Might Be Ayahuasca That Has Aaron Rodgers Thinking He Will Be Back This Season | Or Maybe It’s Just A Bone Thrown To Frustrated Jets Fans

Ever since Aaron Rodgers’ injury in his first game as a New York Jet, he’s been aggressively aiming for a return this season.

The entire football world has been wondering if the future Hall of Fame quarterback could ride hard work and ayahuasca to a miraculous comeback this season.

Some analysts downplayed the talk as Rodgers keeping himself in the media and also taking some pressure off of his new team while keeping Jets fans invested in a mediocre season. Some even cautioned against it.

A small minority believed that his work ethic and optimism would allow him to beat the odds and return with enough time to help the Jets make a late playoff run.

Aaron Rodgers To Practice

Turns out he may actually be defying the odds. According to reports, the Jets just opened Aaron Rodgers’ 21-day practice window to possibly have him return and play in games, just 11 weeks after he was all but done for the season.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on opening day, opening drive, against the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers Always Wanted To Comeback This Season

Shortly after the injury Rodgers announced that he would attempt to come back this same season. Now, just 11 weeks later, the four-time MVP’s practice window has opened up. According to Rodgers he would like to evaluate the Jets season and their playoff chances before submerging himself back into game.

He said on the Nov. 28 “Pat McAfee Show” that he isn’t healthy enough to jump back in and play right now, and that there are plenty of factors that will play into his decision of whether or not he should return this season or come back next year fully healthy.

“It’s always been, first, am I healthy?” Rodgers told McAfee about his potential decision to return. “Then are we alive or in it and good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play at the level that I’m capable of playing. But the first part is the health. Can I protect myself? Can I move around the way I want to move around? So there’s a natural progression to the rehab. That’s going to involve actually getting back onto the field to start to do some things that are more football-related.” “But again, we’re still … we’re not where I can make a decision on playing, because health-wise I’m improving steadily, but I’m not at an ability to play at this point,” he added. Zach Wilson Faltered As Jets Starter

Ever since Rodgers’ injury the Jets have relied on backup QB and former second overall pick Zach Wilson to step in and perform for them.

Despite a stout defense, Wilson has led the Jets to a 4-7 record on the season, third place in the AFC East. Wilson has played horrendously, throwing six touchdowns, against seven interceptions, with a 59.2 percent completion percentage.

Last week Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson would not only be benched in favor of Tim Boyle, but that he would slide to the third-string quarterback spot on the depth chart, with Trevor Siemian being the second-string signal-caller.

The Jets could use Rodgers as soon as possible, but with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, it would benefit both of them in the long run to let him sit out the full season.