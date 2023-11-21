The Jets Drafted A Lemon In Zach Wilson | Cautionary Tale For GMs Enamored With Combine And Pro Day Workouts In Shorts And Tees

When the New York Jets drafted former BYU Cougars standout they, like so many other teams, were enamored with his elite arm strength and ability to make splash plays. What they failed to realize was many of those throws were made against inferior competition, and when he made some of those across-the-body passes he was wearing shorts and a tee-shirt. Wilson wowed at his college pro day and NFL combine, and that was enough to sell the QB-hungry Jets.

Fast-forward to three seasons later, and the Jets have purchased a complete lemon. Watching Wilson weekly it’s obvious the guy can’t play, and at some point the Jets need to admit they made a mistake in drafting him. There’s a reason the Jets were so gung-ho on acquiring four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers last offseason. That’s because they know Wilson can’t play.





Sunday’s Abysmal Showing Is Latest For Wilson

The Jets have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and with a healthy Aaron Rodgers this team was predicted to make a serious run at the Super Bowl. Without Rodgers, this offense looks disjointed and downright awful weekly. While Wilson isn’t the only one to blame, he definitely shares a lot of it. Following the team’s ugly 32-6 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had this to say.

“I don’t think anyone did anything good today,” Saleh told reporters in his postgame interview. “Players, coaches, schemes … obviously, not good enough. None of it was good enough.”

Saleh is correct the team as a whole was awful, but Wilson was by far the worst Jets player on either side of the football. The third-year former No. 2 overall pick went 7 of 15 for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The fifteen attempts are further proof that the Jets staff doesn’t trust Wilson. Why should they? He’s given them absolutely no reason to.

For the season in nine starts and ten game appearances, Wilson has a paltry 1,944 yards passing, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also 11-20 as a starter in 31 career starts.





Jets Should’ve Taken Justin Fields In 2021

When the Jets took Wilson with the second overall pick in 2021 many believed they should’ve taken Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields faced the much stiffer competition in college at Ohio State, and in his final season he led the Buckeyes to the national championship game. But for some strange reason teams believed guys like Wilson and Trey Lance were better options. While Fields has had his struggles with the Bears as well, he’s still been much better than both Wilson and Lance.

On Monday, the aforementioned Saleh announced that Wilson has been benched for journeyman Tim Boyle, who’ll start Friday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.