WFAN Host Bashes Jets QB Zach Wilson For Going On Vacation With GF Before ‘Biggest Stretch Of His Career’: Says It’s Not What Elite QBs Do

WFAN host Shaun Morash ripped New York Jets QB Zach Wilson for going on vacation with his girlfriend to Oregon during the team’s bye week. Morash believes the young signal caller needs to be more focused on football. This is classic sports talk radio stuff, but does Morash have a point?

“Zach Wilson, in what is about to be the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was as good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to a haunted house,” Morash said.

The Jets Have A Playoff Caliber Defense

The Jets have a legitimate defense and at 3-3 can make a move toward the postseason if Wilson can not lose games and play better.

The 24-year-old former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU in 2021 has been underwhelming so far in his early career. If not for an injury to Aaron Rodgers in the first game of the season, we likely wouldn’t be seeing Wilson play unless it was garbage time.

“The Jets stink after byes,” Morash continued. “Zach Wilson’s season, last year, derailed after a bye. I believe 52 guys could have gone and visited families; the quarterback, the leader, needs to be at or around that facility all week last week, and Zach Wilson has not done enough to get his a** on a plane and go to Utah for a week.” Is Wilson Out Of Line?

Professional athletes are allowed to have a life outside of their sport. Sports talk radio hosts and fans like to poke and push at that notion and rail on players who are seen doing everyday life events when the team recently lost or is in the midst of a losing streak.

Jets Thought Wilson Was Better Than He Is When They Drafted Him

But players don’t see it the same way fans and radio hosts do. This is their job, and they can’t let it consume their minds 24/7. Only the rare psycho athletes do that. And while they may be winners, that obsession is hard to turn off when their playing days end.

The reality is Wilson hasn’t been good and the optics look bad. But maybe he is in his playbook while he’s in Utah on vacation. Maybe he’s having video sessions with his coach to dissect things. You can be away from your “office” and still work.

Whether Wilson is ultimately a success or not is up to him. He’s either going to start playing better incrementally and through intense preparation, study, and work he might live up to being drafted that high. Or he won’t.

Maybe the Jets drafted too high a player who’s not that good and is a career backup. That’s not his fault. That’s on the Jets.