Colorado Coach Patrick Hill Leaves Deion Sanders For Minnesota Vikings | Will Buffaloes Defense Suffer?

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes staff are prepping for their first spring practice, which will culminate with their annual Spring Game on April 22 with what is called “Black & Gold Day.”

Coach Prime and his program, which is in rebuild after going 5-19 the past two seasons, has put together a quality coaching staff of former NFL and collegiate assistants.

One of those assistants is renowned defensive wizard Patrick Hill, who joined the staff just last month under defensive line coach Nick Williams. Hill, the Louisiana native, was expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the room, having coached at James Madison, Eastern Michigan and a host of other programs. But that was short-lived, as on Monday, Hill was hired by the Minnesota Vikings.

Deion Sanders lost a defensive specialist on his coaching staff. Patrick Hill was hired by the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Patrick Hill Leaves Deion Sanders For NFL

While it’s a blow to the Buffaloes staff, it’s a huge opportunity for Hill at the highest level of the profession. And if anyone knows that it’s Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion.

In an Instagram video on Coach Prime’s page, the one-time DPOY called Hill’s new gig, “a tremendous opportunity.”

ICYMI – Patrick Hill's run as the defensive tackles coach in Boulder was a short one. He has accepted a position in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings: https://t.co/SSdknD7YuG pic.twitter.com/lnjejW1PBt — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) February 28, 2023

Filling an assistant’s position this late into the process of putting together a staff isn’t ideal, but Sanders will have no problem finding an adequate replacement. Coaches are lined up waiting for an opportunity to join Coach Prime’s staff.

Why Will Patrick Hill’s Loss Be Felt In Colorado?

The Buffaloes defense, which is expected to be the strength of the team early on, will miss Hill’s ability to develop defensive linemen. He’s done it at every stop of his coaching career. Hill’s departure puts more pressure Coach Prime’s other defensive analysts, Dennis Thurman, his former defensive coordinator at Jackson State; Vincent Dancy, the former head coach at Mississippi Valley State; and Anthony Balanciar.

If there is a silver lining in losing Hill, the aforementioned defensive line coach Nick Williams is one of the better defensive strategists in the country. He is also one of the better recruiters in the country, and his worth was in full display as a key analyst at Texas A&M.

Colorado's Deion Sanders has already lost a member of his coaching staff, as Patrick Hill is headed to the NFL #CUBuffs https://t.co/lBhtkYFFTN — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) February 28, 2023

Patrick Hill Gets To Realize His Dream

A person’s ultimate goal is to reach the highest levels of their profession, and Hill has reached that with his NFL call-up. For Coach Prime it’s a bittersweet moment. Even though Hill wasn’t with him but a month, he can say “one of my guys got landed an NFL gig.” It’s a huge moment, and thus far Hill is the only coach to leave Coach Prime’s staff since he began coaching at Jackson State in 2020-21.

The Vikings continue to add to their coaching staff, this time going to the college ranks https://t.co/0lN9gfu37x — TheVikingsWire (@TheVikingsWire) February 28, 2023

But that’s the goal as a head coach to always get your guys a better opportunity, and that was accomplished by Hill’s hiring.