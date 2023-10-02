A Frustrated Ja’Marr Chase Drops F-Bomb While Crying To Reporters That “I’m Always Open” | Why Is Joe Burrow’s Go-To Receiver Throwing Him Under The Bus?

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a 1-3 start, and in all three losses they’ve looked downright pathetic. Following Sunday’s 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sounded like a player who’s totally frustrated with how the team’s offense is looking, and he’s also not getting the football.

With star quarterback Joe Burrow still visibly hobbled by a calf injury he suffered in the preseason; the Bengals offense has looked distorted and extremely lethargic.

Things seemed to come to a head for Chase Sunday, as the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year let his feelings be known while speaking with reporters in the locker room. The former LSU standout was quick to downplay any rift with Burrow, saying his signal-caller will “keep fighting,” but he also let it be known that he wants the football.

Chase Shows Frustration

Reporters asked Chase about his slow start to the season, 29 receptions for 284 yards and zero touchdowns, to which he replied …

“Naw I’m open. I’m always f—ing open. Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry.” “I can’t do nothing man,” he said. “If I’m open, I’m open. At the end of the day, I can’t do nothing.”

Chase Hasn’t Had a TD In Four Games

The four-game touchdown drought for Chase to begin the season is also the longest of his three-year career. Chase reiterated that he believes in Burrow and the former Heisman Trophy-winning QB will bounce back soon.

“He’s just going through a little adversity. He gon’ be back good in no time and keep fighting.”

What Is Wrong With The Tiger King?

Burrow‘s struggles have been historic to begin the season. On Sunday he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 150 pass attempts and average less than five yards per attempt through four games. Not exactly the side of history you want to be on, and when you look at the talent of the Bengals receivers this should never be the case.

After beginning the season with 11 receptions for 70 yards in the first two games, Chase’s performance has picked up the last two weeks with 19 receptions for 214 yards, but he has no paydirt touches.



1-3 Start Hasn’t Dampened Chase’s Confidence

Despite their shocking 1-3 start, Chase believes he can be the key to turning things around in Cincinnati. The star wideout knows he needs to get the football in the end zone.

Chase has put his off the field drama behind him and seems to be willing to step up as a leader while Burrow works out whatever is going on inside his head.

But assuming leadership in desperate times doesn’t always equal happiness. That can only happen if Chase receives the ball. But in order for any of that to come to fruition the Bengals need their star quarterback to either get healthy or take some time off to get right. 1-3 is not ideal, but if there’s one team with enough talent to climb out of that hole it’s Cincy.