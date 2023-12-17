Left For Dead With Joe Burrow Out For The Season | Bengals Showing Team Is More Than Star QB Amidst Three-Game Winning Streak

When Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow was lost for the season in Week 10, the belief was the season was all but over. At that time the team was 5-5, and a home loss the next week versus the Pittsburgh Steelers made things look bleaker. Fast-forward three weeks later, and the Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the AFC following Saturday’s 27-24 come-from-behind home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Now at 8-6 and currently in the sixth AFC playoff spot, the Bengals are proving that all was not lost when Burrow was lost for the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist. The wins have come over teams in the thick of the playoff race (Dolphins, Colts and Vikings). Backup quarterback Jake Browning has been great, and head coach Zac Taylor is proving that he’s a good coach and it’s not all Burrow.





Taylor Says It’s Not All About Burrow

Taylor believes his team is still dangerous and talented enough to wreak havoc in the AFC, even without its MVP candidate signal-caller.

During his Friday post-practice presser, Taylor had a lot to say.

“We have a lot of talent on this team. We have a lot of leadership on this team. I think Joe Burrow is one of the greatest players to walk this Earth. But we still do have other great players that can step up and help us win football games,” Taylor stated.

Taylor was right about the team’s talent, which has shown up and out since Burrow’s injury. The wide receiver room has been led by the dynamic Ja’Marr Chase, who has been great with 18 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown during the current winning streak. On Saturday it was his partner in crime Tee Higgins who touched paydirt for two scores, including a game-tying highlight reel grab with under 45 seconds left in regulation.

The much-maligned defense has even raised their level of play, getting timely stops while forcing four turnovers and adding ten sacks the past three games. As Taylor stated, his team is supremely talented, and they’re showing it at the right time.





Jake Browning Playing Well

Replacing Burrow was thought to be impossible, but Browning has done it well thus far. In his first three games the former Washington Huskies star completed 79.3 percent of his passes (69-84) for 856 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Saturday he went 29-for-42 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

For the season he’s completing nearly 70 percent of his passes (69.1) while making good decisions and showing quality leadership filling in for Burrow.

Because of that the Bengals have a legitimate shot at the postseason and will be a very dangerous out if they can hold that spot.