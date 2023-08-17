Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Gets Restraining Order Against Woman He Had One-Night Stand With In 2021

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the 2023 season, star wideout and 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase announced that he recently got a restraining order against a woman he had a one-night stand with in 2021. Chase says the woman, Ambar Hunter has been harassing him and his mom Toeleah Chase, over claims that she gave birth to a child fathered by the aforementioned Chase.

In court documents Chase who described the harassment and threats as “unhinged” and “disturbing,” is taking matters into his own hands in an effort to gain some peace about the situation.

Chase Filed Restraining Order In Los Angeles County

As of Tuesday the judge had issued a temporary restraining order for the woman to stay at least 100 yards away from Chase and his mom. A hearing on whether the restraining order will become permanent is scheduled for Sept. 7 .

On Wednesday Chase’s attorney’s filed a motion stating the following:

“Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021.”

“After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intense to use all legal options to protect himself and family from his unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

Chase says since that one night of fun she’s done everything in her power to destroy his brand, endorsement deals and reputation. She also reportedly attempted to say she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Chase. While no legal source has found any of it to be true, it’s still damaging to Chase’s brand, amongst other things.

Chase Is Prepping For Third NFL Season

As Chase goes into his third NFL season the former LSU star is widely considered one of the game’s five best wide receivers in the league. In his first two seasons the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner has tallied 168 receptions for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns.

If the Bengals want a repeat of their magical 2021 run that led them to within seconds of winning the Super Bowl, Chase and star quarterback Joe Burrow will play a huge role in that. The