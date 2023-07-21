‘You Want To Spit On Everyone. You Have Hatred.’ | Evan Fournier Keeps It 100 About Thibs, His Knicks Nightmare

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier just came off his worst season as a professional. He fell out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and only played in 27 games. Now he’s mad and wants out of NYC.

Hate In His Heart

“I have nothing to say because I have none,” Fournier said of his relationship with the Knicks head coach. “When he took me out of the five, he just told me he was going to try something else. Then at the first match of a road trip, he announced to me that I was leaving the rotation, and ciao.”

“You want to spit on everyone. You have hatred. Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?'… We were on the side like some prospects.’”



Evan Fournier didn’t hold back on his time with the Knicks 😳https://t.co/4flabRWhve — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 18, 2023

Being benched is rough for any professional to swallow. Let alone someone the Knicks signed to a four-year $73 million deal. Fournier expected to be a part of the Knicks’ future. Now he is pushing to get traded and into a new situation where he can prove his worth.

“You want to spit on everyone. You have hatred,” Fournier said. “Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ During the five-on-five practice, we were on the side like some prospects. Uncool times. And when I realized that wouldn’t change, I took things more slowly. I focused on myself and didn’t let the rest get to me anymore. I did three cardio sessions, two weight training sessions per week, a lot of travel work, [analyzing] game situations with an assistant coach Daniel Brady.”

The Economics Of The NBA: Numbers Game

He’s due just over $18 million this season and next year is a club option. So, he’s an expiring contract. But given the new CBA and the tax penalties, there aren’t a lot of teams with space to absorb that money; nor are there many likely willing to give up young, under-control talent that the Knicks would seek in any trade.

Right now, the guard spot is crowded with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and newest acquisition Donte DiVincenzo. All better than Fournier and making less money.

In a new city Fournier, could still have value but not at his current number. It will be interesting to see how the financial side of moving and acquiring him ultimately works out.