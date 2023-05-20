“You Know He Owns Walmart” | Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Gave New QB Ben DiNucci Bad Career News Following OTA Interception

The Denver Broncos are looking to recapture the glory days of yesteryear. In an effort to do so the franchise hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to right the ship in the Mile High City.



Payton’s biggest job will be to get Russell Wilson back to the “Let Russ Cook” quarterback he was with the Seattle Seahawks. But that’s not all Payton must figure out. He must also decipher who his backup or backups will be.

This offseason the Broncos signed former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Jarrett Stidham to be the team’s primary backup, but they added Ben DiNucci from the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons last week.



While DiNucci is probably a long shot to unseat Stidham as Wilson’s primary backup, he could compete with third-stringer Jarrett Guarantano for that spot. If that were to happen he’d likely be stashed on the practice squad, as no NFL team carries three QBs on game day.

But for that to happen DiNucci will have to stop throwing interceptions in OTAs.

Sean Payton on Drew Sanders pick 6 off DiNucci.

Payton Makes Joke At DiNucci’s Expense

Known for being a jokester during his days in New Orleans, Payton has taken that side with him to the scenic Rocky Mountains. During Tuesday’s OTA session, DiNucci threw an interception with Broncos owner Greg Penner in attendance.



Payton didn’t miss the opportunity to rib his newly signed quarterback about working at Walmart if he continues to throw the football to the defense.

“Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci, it was his first interception,” Payton said. “And there was more to the interception if you looked at it. It was a good play by Sanders…I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben, I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.’”

As always, just hilarious stuff from Payton, who’s never been afraid to speak his mind or crack a joke while being serious.

DiNucci Is One Two XFL Signings By The Broncos

With the XFL season coming to an end, NFL teams have signed 18 XFL players to free agent deals.



DiNucci, who passed for nearly 2,700 yards, 20 touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns for the Sea Dragons, also tossed a league-leading thirteen interceptions in just 10 games.



So the turnover bug is a bit of a problem for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. That won’t work with Payton, who’s been known to bench quarterbacks for turning the football over.

We've signed QB Ben DiNucci and RB Jacques Patrick.



We've signed QB Ben DiNucci and RB Jacques Patrick.

The Broncos also signed running back Jacques Patrick, a rugged back who rushed for over 400 yards and five touchdowns for the San Antonio Brahmas.

While both are probably long shots to make the opening day active roster, they are both definitely possible practice squad stashes if nothing else.

Getting players to the NFL from the XFL is the goal of XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the Broncos have two such players.