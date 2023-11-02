“You Have To Make A Change For The Soul Of Your Organization” | Pro Football Hall Of Famer And Raiders Legend Tim Brown Speaks On Shocking Terminations

On Tuesday night Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis decided to relieve head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler of their jobs just eight games into their second season with the franchise.

The move comes as the Raiders dropped to 3-5 following Monday night’s 26-14 loss road to the Detroit Lions. Raiders players looked uninspired, disinterested in football, and it’s shown in their effort.

In 25 games under McDaniels the team went 9-16.

Star wideout Davante Adams has been among the visibly frustrated Raiders. The Pro Bowl pass catcher threw his helmet down after having only one reception for 11 yards on seven targets.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Releases Statement On Firing Josh McDaniels

After making the decision to go in another direction, Davis released a statement.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” Davis’ statement read. “I want to thank both of them for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

Raiders Legend Tim Brown Speaks On Firings

Following the changes, Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, tweeted this:

“A lot of things I don’t say because I know my words carry weight. And the players can’t say it because they are in the fire. But I felt like this was a repeat 94 season. When internally we knew we had a problem but you couldn’t say it publicly. And We all remember the … Monday night debacle in 03 vs GB. I told Al Davis after the game, you have to make a change for the soul of your organization! Mid-season changes are not easy, kudos to Mark for making this move.”

Brown’s tweet resonates, because McDaniels and Ziegler didn’t do anything during their short tenure to make the Raiders better. It also shows that owner Mark Davis still values the opinions of former team legends.

Brown seemingly spoke on behalf of all the Raiders players who look like they needed a fresh start, something Davis gave them with the firings.

LB Coach Antonio Pierce Named Interim Coach, Champ Kelly GM

In wake of the move, Davis named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce the interim head coach. Davis also promoted assistant GM Champ Kelly to the role of acting GM. What’s even more significant is both are Black, and they join team president Sandra Douglass-Morgan as melanated figures in prominent roles with the franchise.

Kelly told reporters this during a Wednesday press conference to introduce him and Pierce:

“Definitely surprised. I don’t think we saw it coming.”