Is Football The New Red Light District Of Sports? From Blueface To OnlyFans Models, The Antics At Games Are Changing

Football has an image issue. For some reason, the sport is evolving and has unofficially invited the clout chase on a very suggestive level.

(Image Credit: Screen shot Danii Banks IG)

OnlyFans model Danii Banks recorded herself flashing her breasts for her 8 million fans on Instagram inside Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders home game on Sunday versus the New York Jets. Banks jumped up and down in the stands and ultimately pulled her Raiders tube top down to welcome the crowd to Sin City sports.

Flash Mob

However, when security caught wind of the spectacle, the model was escorted from the stadium for her antics. Per TMZ, after Banks recorded herself flashing boobs inside Allegiant Stadium, security guards and police officers quickly descended and ended her one-woman show. The NFL or security in Allegiant Stadium must have been on alert as she didn’t post the video of her flashing the crowd until after she exited the arena.

The NFL, the Raiders, and Allegiant Stadium probably didn’t want to end up in the news cycle as their compatriots in Los Angeles did during the Los Angeles Rams game that saw rapper Blueface bring some unexpected indecent exposure.

Back in late October, the Southern California-based rap artist had a private suite on the field at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Replete with strippers in tow, Blueface gave the crowd an NSFW showcase of women twerking while the rapper and his soon-to-be fiancée tossed money on them in the open.

Bluefaced

The incident stoked the ire of the wife of Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, who let the world know her frustrations on her podcast.

“So this is our in-game entertainment. This is our game day experience,” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank.” “And if you guys didn’t see it, it’s strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game. People throwing money at them.

“Here’s my thing. Again, can’t control it. I’m going to therapy, my therapist says, ‘You got to remove yourself from things you can’t control.’ I can’t control the crowd noise. I can’t control that we have strippers at the game.”

With the NFL garnering global attention during the season, it is now fast becoming a platform for entertainers of all kinds to showcase their talents near the gridiron.