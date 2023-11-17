Deion Sanders Thinks Colorado’s Four-Game Losing Streak Will Actually Boost Recruiting | Here’s Why.

With his Colorado Buffaloes team currently on a four-game losing streak and needing to win their final two games of the season to become bowl eligible, first-year head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is attempting to flip the script on his team’s struggles.



How Can Colorado End Losing Streak?

For a team that began the season 3-0, only to lose six of the their past seven games, Sanders is looking for any way to motivate his team.

Never bashful in what he says, during his weekly coach’s show Coach Prime seemed to take that a little further. When asked about his team’s struggles after such a hot start, Sanders didn’t make excuses. He also was asked if he thought the losing could affect recruiting and adding transfers in a negative way.

Sanders Believes Recruits Are Looking At The Buffaloes Differently

“They’re not thinking about what transpired. They’re thinking about them being the missing piece of the puzzle to help this transpire,” Sanders said.

Will Colorado Losing Streak Affect Recruiting?

That’s an interesting way to put it if you’re Sanders. It sounds good, but no one really knows if the losing will truly affect recruiting as of now. While they did lose the commitment of 2025 four-star wideout Winston Watkins Jr., this week, that isolated move isn’t enough to point to a trend. Watkins also stated he was staying in with the Buffs but wants to keep his options open.



Coach Prime Is No Dummy

Saying things like recruits and/or transfers will look at it as an opportunity to come in and fill a void is borderline genius. What it does is make guys feel like they can be the reason things change. And what player doesn’t want to say they helped transform a program from cellar dwellers to FBS kings?



Deion Sanders A Master At Deflecting Attention Away From Team

It also takes the attention off of this current team, which in many ways has already overachieved, especially when you consider the program won a single game last season, and just four the previous year.



But that surprising 3-0 start raised expectations much higher than they were entering the season. With expectations comes unnecessary pressure, and it sounds as if Deion just wants his guys to play and have fun.



That hasn’t been the case for weeks, and it’s shown in the lack of results.

Colorado visits the Washington State Cougars tonight on FS1 in their second Friday night lights action of the season.