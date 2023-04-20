With A Track Record Of Fines, Crucial Suspensions And Erratic Behavior, Golden State’s Got To Be Considering Parting Ways With Aging Glue Guy Draymond Green

Draymond Green is a polarizing player. While he’s been with the Golden State Warriors through thick and thin, and has reaped the benefits of being a part of one of the greatest sports dynasties, many are wondering if his time with the Warriors is ending.

On Tuesday, news came out that Green would be suspended for one game without pay against the Sacramento Kings after an entanglement with Kings forward Domantas Sabonis led to Green stomping on his chest. This comes right after the Warriors dropped the first two games to the Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Though they’re headed back to San Francisco, they will be without Green for the first of these two upcoming games, and that is a detrimental loss.

Without Green on the floor, they lose their best defender and best playmaker while already down 2-0 in the series against a young and energetic Kings team that’s finally made the playoffs again after a 16-year drought.

Because of his own actions, he has been suspended, and many are saying the suspension is bogus because Sabonis was holding Green’s foot, so either Green’s response was warranted or both parties should’ve been punished equally.

But regardless of who’s wrong and who’s right in the situation, one thing remains true, Green has a notorious track record of childish and dirty antics on the court while having a loud mouth off the court.

While he’s going to be a part of a stacked free agency class that features James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Khris Middleton, his best fit is his home, Golden State. But just how inclined are the Golden State Warriors to want to keep the 33-year-old?

Do Golden State Warriors Want Draymond Green Back?

Green comes with his flaws and his strengths. While the good has far outweighed the bad, it could become more of a burden for the Warriors, as he is up there in age, will not only want to still be paid like an All-Star, and he brings a lot of unwanted attention to the team with the controversial things he says off-court on his podcast about other players. Not to mention he punched his own star teammate in the face during practice.

Cons To Keeping Draymond Green

Green averaged 8.5 ppg on 52% shooting, 7.2 rpg, and 6.8 apg this year. He will most likely want a similar contract to the four-year, $99 million deal he signed four years ago maintaining a huge salary in the twilight years of his career.

At this point, Green is probably the best role player in the league and one of the best defenders in the league, but he’s 33 years old and it’s a safe bet that the Warriors don’t want to pay $25 million a year for someone who doesn’t even average 10 points.

Especially, when they’re still paying Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Jordan Poole large amounts of money. Plus they have a lot of younger talent vital for their depth that the franchise will have to break off in the future. Green just doesn’t seem to be a good for the Warriors moving forward. They are now a team whose stars are in their 30s now and business decisions must be made. Dub Nation brass doesn’t want to keep giving out massive contracts to someone just because he’s stayed loyal and helped win multiple championships in the past.

Pros to Keeping Draymond Green

On the other hand, this is still Draymond Green, who is a four-time All-Star, a former Defensive player of the Year, and has one of the highest IQs in the game. Leaving aside the Jordan Poole situation, he is still considered a great mentor to some of the younger players and has a lot of championship experience that he’s always willing to pass down. He’s still an integral part of the team on defense and keeps the offense flowing when he’s directing traffic or passing and setting screens for his future Hall of Fame shooting duo.

What Do These Playoffs Hold For Warriors Down 0-2?

While the Warriors are the defending champions, as of right now they don’t look the part. But one early playoff exit shouldn’t change their playing style or make them give up on their core, which includes Green. That very well may be the reason we see him get to reload on a new contract with the Warriors until it’s officially quits for the Dubs dynasty.