“Wish Me Luck” | Why LeSean McCoy Is The Best Candidate To Replace Shannon Sharpe On FS1’s “Undisputed”

From the moment it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe would be leaving “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless, rumors quickly swirled that two-time Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy was a real possibility to replace the outgoing Sharpe. 

“I’m Here Because Of You” | If Leaving Skip Bayless Is So Painful Why Did Teary-Eyed Shannon Sharpe Break Up The Gang In The First Place?

Shady McCoy Next Up On Undisputed

With Uncle Shay Shay’s final day coming on Tuesday, “Shady McCoy,” didn’t waste any time dropping a hint that he could definitely be the next co-host. 

On Tuesday, following Sharpe’s tearful and emotional farewell, the outspoken and sometimes biased McCoy tweeted this:

While fans wondered what McCoy’s tweet was in reference to, the former Pittsburgh Panthers star didn’t respond. 

A fan with the Twitter handle @PercentBerg asked:

“Undisputed???”

Another fan who goes by @Dirtyred_74 said,  “I think so. He’s gotta be joining Skip”

Only time will tell, but on Wednesday Bayless tweeted: 

“Undisputed returns soon. Can’t wait.”

Shady Vs. Skip? LeSean McCoy Could Take Uncle Shay Shay’s Spot On “Undisputed”

McCoy retweeted that with a two-word response. 

“Yes sir.”

Sounds like the cat’s out of the proverbial bag, and McCoy will be joining Bayless on the show. 

McCoy Is Likely Choice To Replace Shannon Sharpe

Currently a co-host on FS1’s “SPEAK,” McCoy seems like the best fit to replace Sharpe, who held the seat opposite Bayless since the show’s inception in 2016. While, Shady is still relatively new to sports television, he’d be a very good adversary for Bayless, and here are a few reasons why. 

McCoy is very opinionated and sticks to his guns. He’s also a former athlete who in many folks’ eyes is a borderline Hall of Famer, sort of like Sharpe, who’s enshrined in Canton.

Lastly, as still a relative newbie in the sports television realm, Shady can’t command a huge salary. Sharpe was making $4 million a year, which is half of what Bayless makes at $8 million.

McCoy Had A Great Career 

During his 12-year career, McCoy rushed for over 11,000 yards. Known for his shiftiness and elusiveness he also caught over 500 passes for nearly 3,900 yards and 89 total touchdowns. 

McCoy also won two Super Bowls at the end of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers without ever playing a single down. 

So he’s been on a roll.

