“I’m Here Because Of You” | If Leaving Skip Bayless Is So Painful Why Did Teary-Eyed Shannon Sharpe Break Up The Gang In The First Place?

Tuesday morning Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe bid an emotional goodbye to FS1’s “Undisputed” and co-host Skip Bayless.

The powerhouse daily debate show team joined forces in 2016 after Bayless left ESPN‘s ‘First Take’ and former co-host Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe, the two-time Super Bowl champion, was chosen to debate Bayless on a myriad of topics daily. And while the two saw plenty of success, they also hit many rough patches, and it seems as if a recent series of debates that turned personal led to their divorce.

Soon-to-be free agent Shannon Sharpe will be leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” and might be looking for a new home. Would Uncle Shay Shay be a part of the McAfee umbrella?https://t.co/NXW8nb6aVN — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) June 3, 2023

Shannon Sharpe Emotional, Attributes His Career To Skip Bayless On Last ‘Undisputed’ Show

On Tuesday, a tearful Sharpe thanked everyone that played a role in his rise at FS1, and he even gave Skip his flowers for taking a chance on him.

“I’m here because of you,” Sharpe said to Bayless, fighting back tears. “You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. “The opportunity that you gave me,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer continued. “To become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.”

Bayless praised Sharpe in response to his emotional goodbye.

Calling Sharpe “a worthy adversary,” Bayless said, “This is a happy-sad moment for me. Because I look forward to your next great achievement — and it is coming.”

Last month it was announced that Sharpe would be leaving the show at the conclusion of the NBA Finals, which ended Monday night out in Denver. Sharpe and the network agreed to a buyout.

An emotional Shannon Sharpe tears up while thanking Skip Bayless for “fighting for him” during his final episode of “Undisputed” pic.twitter.com/mOMSoMQRk4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2023

So Why Is Sharpe Leaving?

With no reason for their breakup revealed, many speculate it had something to do with Bayless constantly disrespecting Sharpe amidst debates. Especially ones involving Tom Brady, and disregarding Sharpe’s Hall of Fame career.

Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience, the insensitive tweet Bayless sent following that near fatal ordeal, and his refusal to apologize, were also speculated to be factors in Sharpe exiting the show. When the separation was announced, rumors also spread that Sharpe felt like his voice wasn’t heard in production meetings as show topics and angles were discussed.

Don’t Cry, Dry Your Eye

The tearful way Sharpe talks about Bayless makes one wonder why they couldn’t get past whatever problems they had and continue on with the successful show.

Sharpe is expected to continue his hit podcast “Club Shay Shay” in the meantime, but that reportedly is also leaving Fox Sports.

As fellow FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd stated last week, Sharpe will land on his feet. He’s too talented not to, and there aren’t many in this opinion space that can captivate an audience like Sharpe.

In February Interview With Sirius XM Radio Sharpe Said He Needed ‘Undisputed’

Prior to Sharpe’s arrival to FS1 in 2016, he dabbled in some media, but not enough to really say he had a media career. But being on “Undisputed” every day changed that perception, and Sharpe knows it.

During an interview with Sirius XM Radio, the former NFL great expounded on that very subject.

“I needed this format. I needed a format where I can talk about a lot of different things and give my opinion at that point. And so Skip gave me this opportunity. And the platform that I have, ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast and ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,’ and more people know me now from ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed’ than they know me in all my 14 years that I played in the NFL.”

Things might have gone south fast, but it also seems as if Sharpe got the daily exposure and celebrity boost he needed to go on and do his own thing in media. Only time will tell where he ends up. Or truly why he left.