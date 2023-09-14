“When I Talk To Grown-Ups, I Take My Hat And My Glasses Off” | CSU HC Jay Norvell Takes Shot At Coach Prime Ahead Of Rivalry Game

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has shaken up the world of college football after only two games. Ahead of their rivalry game with Colorado State, CSU head coach Jay Norvell, who was visibly upset and tired about the hype surrounding Colorado, took a shot at Prime.



Norvell’s team, already 24 point road underdogs, was likely going to get beaten anyway, but that jab may set his team up to be embarrassed.

“I don’t care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.'”

Norvell Taking Shot At Prime

Norvell’s comments were an obvious shot at Prime, who wears a hat and sunglasses during his media availability postgame.

I’m no Coach Prime cheerleader. He’s just not my bag. It has nothing to do with his confidence, swagger, or the way he carries himself, I actually enjoy all of it.”

But that confidence some might call arrogance rubs certain people the wrong way. Count Norvell as one that it does.

Colorado Better Than People Thought

Say what you want, he’s proved to be a good head coach, recruiter, and motivator. Colorado won one football game last season. They’ve already doubled that total this year, going 2-0 and are ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll. Prime has them on track to win their most games since 2016.

That’s no easy feat for what was considered a dead program.

Norvell would be better served spending time worrying about his own program that’s had five straight losing seasons.

Prime is going to do Prime, and you either ignore it and focus on yourself or get caught up in the hoopla.

Speaking of … Prime and his family starred in a new KFC commercial.

Prime and his current Colorado players sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are featured in the new spot released on Wednesday. This is the first time KFC has worked with the family. The Sanders family, which promoted the Fill Up Box and chicken nuggets, is now serving up new hot and spicy wings.

You can’t make this up. CSU will probably be getting their butts kicked on the field and then look up at the big screen during a timeout and see Prime and his family talking wings.

“They’re [Colorado] not gonna like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter,” said Norvell. “So let’s go up there and play. That’s just how I feel about it.”

Norvell and the Rams will get their chance to play, and win or lose they are going to hear about Coach Prime nonstop.