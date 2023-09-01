Coach Prime Wants A Buffaloes Baseball Team | Football Team Didn’t Take A Snap And Deion Is Already Doing Double Duty

Deion Sanders begins his tenure as head football coach at Colorado on Saturday against TCU. While Prime was giving his thoughts on the season opener he couldn’t help but look forward to all the future success of his team. Prime believes the football team will be so dominant and make so much money that the school will add a baseball team.

“I want to be so dominating. We’re going to be so dominant that we’re going to pack the stadium, sell out all our apparel, we’re going to do this, we’re going to be on television. We’re gonna command so much revenue for this university that we’re gonna add a baseball team,” Sanders said this week. “That’s the dream. That’s the goal.”

Can Prime Bring Baseball Back To Colorado?

First, slight point of contention. If Prime is successful, the university won’t be adding a new program. It would be bringing baseball back after it was cut as a varsity sport in 1980.

Prime takes over a program that has won at least six games in a season only four times in the last 20 years. That’s abysmal.

Bold Statements Are Nothing New For Deion

The idea that the soon to be Big-12 members will become conference juggernauts and big bowl contenders seems like it’s a long way away. Assuming Prime is in it for the long haul, he and his staff are committed to being relentless recruiters and coaching up the talent they bring in.

But Prime making a bold proclamation is par for the course. He’s been doing that for more than 30 years.

It’s all well and good to talk a good game, but the team has to back it up. Prime, a two-sport professional athlete, will not be on the field performing any feats of dominance for Colorado. We’ll see if his teams will be good enough going forward.

Prime might be a little nostalgic for baseball as he played both collegiately and in the major leagues. Maybe he’ll have a recruit that can play both and he can serve as a mentor.