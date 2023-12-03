“What’s The Worst That Can Happen?” | Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Unfazed About Reinjuring Achilles If He Returns To Field This Season

For weeks now we’ve heard how fast New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered just four plays into the season. During his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” the former four-time MVP has also mentioned that he’s amazed at how good he’s feeling and how his rehab is coming along. If cleared medically, Rodgers is open to returning this season, which would be unprecedented.

With the Jets not in the playoff picture as of now at 4-7, Rodgers, who turned 40 on Saturday, also says the team’s playoff positioning or lack thereof also would play a role in his own personal decision if he’s actually cleared to return to play. Never has a player returned from a torn Achilles in the same season, so Rodgers would be attempting something we’ve never seen before.





Rodgers Unfazed About ReInjuring Himself

Speaking with the media on Thursday, when asked if he feared hurting himself again, a pretty upbeat Rodgers sounded like someone who’s hoping to defy the odds.

“My thing is: what’s the worst that can happen?. In my opinion, there’s not a downside to coming back and reinjuring it.”

This sounds like something Rodgers would be willing to attempt, and the biggest reason would be because no one else has done it. That’s also something that Jets head coach Robert Saleh alluded to when asked about it himself.

Jets Coach Says Motivation Plays A Factor

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who’s had some real interesting interviews this season, was asked this week about what his star QB is attempting to do. In an interview Thursday, the embattled third-year coach did his best to explain what’s in it for Rodgers to attempt something that’s never been done.

“Is there motivation to be the first to ever do it? Sure. That’s OK. That’s his why,” Saleh said. “I think it’s a testament to who he is as a human. Obviously, there’s a little bit of that drive that he wants to prove that he wants to prove it can be done faster than anyone’s ever done it before. That’s OK, that’s just part of his mental makeup.”

When the Jets traded for Rodgers’ prior to the 2023 NFL draft, he was looked at as the missing piece to get the Jets to the playoffs, and after a strong offseason many had them as Super Bowl contenders. But without him their offense has been downright inept.

The belief is Rodgers has the ability to keep the Jets coaching staff intact for next season if he decides to return next season. This is significant, because if he doesn’t return the entire staff could be shown the door.

When the Jets traded for Rodgers they also signed two of his receivers (Allan Lazard and Randall Cobb) from Green Bay, so Rodgers has plenty of pull as it pertains to personnel decisions.