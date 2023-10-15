“What’s The Problem She’s Your Only Daughter” | Antonio Brown’s Child Support Isn’t The Only Issue As Girl’s Mom Claims He Doesn’t Help Their Athletic Child

Antonio Brown is back in the news for the wrong reasons, as one of his children’s mothers claims he still has not paid her almost $31,000 in child support. Wiltrice Jackson, mother to Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, wants Brown punished for his lack of consistent support both financially and in person for their daughter, born in 2008.

“Right now as of today, he owes $30,940.41,” Jackson said to TMZ this week. “Now he calls himself what, a rapper now? So he goes to different cities, makes appearances and everything, also down here in Miami, he makes appearances in clubs and everything. He just got him a ‘vert (Convertible). He basically just does what he wants to do with his money. At the end of the day it is his money but I mean I still have his kid so I just don’t get it.”

Back in August, a judge ruled that he missed child support payments. Per Jackson and the court records, there has been no change since the order was issued.

No Love Lost

“I do want him arrested,” she continued. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable. The stuff that he writes me and my daughter is completely off of the line. He talks to us like we’re strangers on the street or something.”

Jackson describes her daughter as emotionally affected by not only Brown’s financial support inconsistency but also the way he has treated her, even in relation to his other children.

“And she’s not an in-house child that he sees every day or deals with,” Jackson continued. “Tony goes months without dealing with my daughter, and that’s when I have to force him to deal with her. This is your only daughter. I was a daddy’s girl. My relationship with my daddy was never like this, so I’m just trying to be strong for my daughter and I know it’s affecting her and bothering her.

“My daughter, she’s very quiet, she keeps a lot of stuff to herself, but I know when my daughter is being bothered and it’s affected her a lot. You keep going to court every six months, like, repeatedly for years, it doesn’t stop with Antonio. She brings a lot to my attention like when he does other stuff with his kids and she’s not involved, you know, its bothering her so she’s like why when I’m over there we don’t do this stuff.”

She Gets It From Her Daddy

Apparently, Antanyiah is a budding track and field star, which Jackson feels adds to her confusion as to why Brown’s actions seem like he doesn’t want a relationship with their daughter.

“My daughter is 15, and as of right now 89 colleges done reached out to my daughter,” Jackson continued. “University of Miami, LSU, Oregon. By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he’d be in her corner to support her; he don’t. I just want to get down to the root of it like are you jealous of her? What’s the problem she’s your only daughter.”

The façade of “Business Is Boomin'” is a great marketing tool for AB, but in reality he is going through the same litany of work-life balance problems everybody else is, and his daughter might be a casualty of his career.