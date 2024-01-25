“That’s Not A Threat. I’m Just Saying” | Cam’Ron Wanted Smoke With Ben Simmons, But The Brooklyn Nets “Disgrace” Wouldn’t Oblige

The Notorious B.I.G.’s song “What’s Beef” describes what it’s like when the tension is up and the lengths one will go when feeling aggrieved. Enter rap artist and sports analyst Cam’ron, who waged war on Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons for constantly being injured or bringing no value to the team.

Cam’ron was upset that he saw NBA player Ben Simmons (who he once called “a disgrace”) out in public hoping for a face-to-face and got ignored. (Getty Images)

Last year, Cam’ron even went as far as to call Simmons a “disgrace.”

Since having his show “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron’s crusade against Simmons has been consistent, but the two have never been face-to-face until they were. Killa Cam was sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game last Friday at Crypto.com Arena when he saw Ben Simmons on the sideline still injured.

“I forgot Ben Simmons plays basketball. I was bugging,” Cam said.

After the game, Cam went to the V.I.P. section and noticed that Simmons, who was on his way to the Nets locker room, was about to cross his path.

The two made eye contact as Simmons approached, and that’s when Cam’ron had to think quickly. After all the show episodes in which he has disparaged Simmons’ play or lack thereof, the beef might be real for Simmons, or so Cam’ron thought.

“Before you get that [footage], loose chairs gonna be flying, I’ma go straight for your knees, all type of sh*t,” he explained on the latest episode of his podcast.

However, Simmons just walked past him. No convo. No drama. Just unbothered, and that bothered Cam.

“Why would you play these games with me?” Cam’ron continued. “If you don’t like what I say, I rather a n***a just be like, ‘Yo, Cam, I wasn’t feeling that sh-t, you don’t understand, I’m really hurt, I’m really going through something.’ Those ain’t the games to play and live in New York at the same time. And that’s not a threat. I’m just saying.”

Whatever Dr. Phil-esque logic Cam is applying to Simmons’s nonchalance at finally seeing him face-to-face, maybe Ben Simmons is above the pettiness of rappers-turned-opinionated sports analysts. Still, Killa Cam is going to be Killa Cam.

“All these eye games, that’s not it, B,” he continued. “Especially when you 6’10”, I’m going for your knees, pause. And then I’m buying season tickets to the Nets game. That’s that.”

Cam’ron’s crown as the petty king is still intact, and luckily, Ben Simmons knows how to separate the internet from real life. Besides that, Cam’s beef with Ben Simmons is what it is.