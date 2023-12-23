Cam’ron Calls Out “Overhyped” Felipe Lopez And Says Which Boroughs Make The Best Basketball Players In NYC

New York City basketball is iconic, fractured, and often debated but Cam’ron, set the record straight on one player he thinks was “overhyped” in the New York hoops circuit: Felipe Lopez.

“He’s aight,” Cam’ron deadpanned during the latest episode of “All the Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “First of all, we don’t know how old Felipe is, coming from the Dominican Republic with the birth certificate. Now I’ll tell you this much: New York, especially Manhattan, has a big Dominican community.

“Now, Felipe, I’m not going to say he isn’t good, but I’ll take Steph [Marbury] over Felipe in New York; they were hyping it; it was the hype behind it that it never materialized [for Felipe] in the NBA.”

In basketball, Felipe Lopez’s story is a testament to talent, perseverance, and the transformative power of sports. Once hailed as the Dominican Michael Jordan, Lopez’s journey from a high-profile high school and college basketball player to a commendable community leader echoes with inspiration. This is during a competitive time in NYC for fresh talent, and two names were ringing the loudest, Felipe Lpez and Stephon Marbury, just one school year apart, with Lopez being older.

The Early Years: A Star in the Making

Felipe Lopez’s journey began in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where his athletic prowess was evident from a young age. His family’s move to the United States opened new doors for Lopez, who quickly made a name for himself in the New York City high school basketball scene. His extraordinary skills on the court at Rice High School led him to become one of the most highly touted recruits in the country, drawing comparisons to basketball legends.

However, Cam’ron felt Lopez’s evolution from a high school phenom to a college basketball player exposed what he felt: that he was overhyped by Dominican proxy.

“Half of the arenas that he is playing at is full of Dominicans so the hype was crazy. To keep it a buck, it showed when he was at St. John’s. They were talking about the Knicks taking him straight from Rice; then when he got to St. John’s you just seen n***as wasn’t with that especially when you’re supposed to be that n***a, they can’t wait to kill you (on the court).”

For Cam’ron, the fact that Lopez stayed all four years in college when Marbury stayed for one year at Georgia Tech before declaring for the NBA draft was a huge indication. He felt that Lopez was exposed in college and never lived up to the hype in the NBA, playing only four years in the league.

High Hopes and Hardships

Lopez’s basketball journey continued at St. John’s University, where he played with passion and flair. Though his college career didn’t quite meet the stratospheric expectations set for him, his talent was undeniable. He finished his career with 1,927 points, placing him fourth all-time in St. John’s history behind former players Chris Mullin, Malik Sealy, and D’Angelo Harrison and sixth in Big East history with 1,222 conference points, while also ranking seventh all-time in steals 14th in assists, and 20th in rebounds.

Lopez went on to be drafted by the NBA, spending time with teams like the Vancouver Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Minnesota Timberwolves. His professional career, marked by both highlights and challenges, showcased his resilience and commitment to the game.

“I thought he was good, but if I had to pick, I would have picked Steph,” Cam’ron continued. “He’s a pure point guard, and he had brothers that played before him; he was really good. Felipe was decent. No disrespect, he had the Dominican culture with him that hype-trained that whole joint.”

Cam’ron also broke down the New York City boroughs by basketball acumen.

“The best basketball players is Brooklyn and Queens in my opinion. Harlem, we’ve got good players that are talented, but we’re too distracted. Ni**as is trying to sell drugs, staying up all night in the gambling spot; there’s too much going on after the game is over.”

When it comes to which boroughs make the best basketball players and who was the better of the NYC legends, for Cam’ron it is what it is.