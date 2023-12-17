Cam’ron Plays The Long Game And Finally Connects With Nia Long!

Cam’ron has always been vocal, including his public reveal of romantic overtures to actress Nia Long in her DMs, but now his popular YouTube-based sports platform has placed him in the eye of the commentary takeover new media is making.

The rapper-podcaster sent consoling words to the actress after news of an affair Ime Udoka, her younger child’s father, was having with a Boston Celtics staffer while he was the head coach. Soon afterward, Cam’ron slid in her DMs dirty macking, but Long never responded.

Now new images show the actress with Cam’ron at Rich Paul’s birthday party in Los Angeles during the weekend. Cameron wasted no time and introduced himself to Nia, reportedly spending a few minutes complimenting her, per MTO.

It Is What It Is

After around 20 minutes of conversing, the two exchanged numbers and took photos. In a checkmate move, Nia posted their pics on her Instagram to the delight of Cam’ron fans who knew how long he’s wanted her attention.

Udoka is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets and there were reports that he and Long might be working on mending their relationship. However, for Cam’ron, as his show is appropriately titled “It Is What It Is”

The show capitalizes on messy behavior, like when Cam’ron interviewed Kisha Chavis virtually about her viral video argument with her husband, former NBA player Joe Smith, about having an OnlyFans page and just finding out about it. Fast-forward to when she showed up to the set in Las Vegas, and she gave him a massage under one of her many businesses: Body Rub Babes.

Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Actress

However, with the rapper now having made official contact with Long in person at a high-profile event, it can only be assumed that Ime Udoka is sitting somewhere sick to his stomach.

Cam’ron meeting Nia Long is the culture’s Travis Kelce’s initial friendship bracelet overture to Taylor Swift, but if he gave it to the pop singer. With the critical takes he has on star Rich Paul client, Anthony Davis, it is a welcome surprise that instead of potential smoke from the Lakers, the rapper got to shoot his shot.

First Jeezy and now Cam’ron, rappers can’t get enough of Nia Long.