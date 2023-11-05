Cam’ron’s Side Eye Savage Season | Offers To Fly Out Former NBA Player Joe Smith’s Wife to Become His ‘Body Rub Babe’

Cam’ron is a bona fide savage. The “It Is What It Is” podcaster launched a new show with his co-host Treasure Wilson, “Check The Stat.” He recently was talking to Kisha Chavis about her viral video argument with her husband, former NBA player Joe Smith, about having an OnlyFans page and just finding out about it.

She has been on a media tour to explain why she took the video of the personal argument, which turned into Cam’ron taking over the interview in an attempt to get to know “Kyss” better.

“From 1990-2006 is when I did my films,” said Kyss. “I have a very short videography of films, but it was a long career span. I met him in 2012, in 2006, I went to Germany and I did music. I was no longer in the adult industry when I met Joe, however, he knew it before I told him.”

Suddenly, Cam’ron went right into setting up savage mode.

Savage Mode

“You’re very pretty too as well,” Cam’ron started. “Where do you see you guys’ relationship right now where you say he’s not home?”

It was here where Kyss showed that she wants her husband back home and explained what she sees as a depressed man who is not fulfilling his husbandly duties.

“He’s just not talking to me, so I have no idea where it is,” said Kyss. “For me, I just want to talk it out, and I’m sorry that this is what’s putting him back in the limelight. He’s supposed to lead me and make a way and make sure that I’m secure and protected, and that’s not what I feel. I feel like I have to fight or flight, and I’d rather fight than flight.”

Although it is clear that she wants to be married to Joe Smith, when Kyss began talking about her business, The Body Rub Babes, Cam’ron couldn’t help but shoot a clear shot.

“Do the body rub babes travel? Are you one of the Body Rub Babes? If I wanted you to be one of my Body Rub Babes, would you be a Body Rub Babe for me?” Cam’ron asked. “I don’t mean to be unprofessional or anything like that, but I can’t stop looking at your cleavage.

“Your cleavage is popping, baby. We’ll talk afterwards about The Body Rub Babes. I see why Joe was very upset. You’re very pretty, and at least from the stomach up, you’re very sexy.”

Fair Game Rebounder?

Once the two realized they were both from New York and that Kyss was from the Bronx, Cam’ron said, “Lucky I didn’t bump into your a**…might have been a whole ‘nother story.”

It is not the first time that Cam has tried to slide into rebounds mode. Cam’ron tried to get with Nia Long after her breakup with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. He shared a screenshot of his DMs to Nia Long, where he tried to comfort the actress during that time.

As his show appropriately says, it is what it is.