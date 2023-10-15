Washington Star QB Michael Penix Jr. Came Up Big In Epic Win Over Rival Oregon | Did The Heisman Frontrunner Have His Heisman Moment?

In what is being dubbed the college football game of the year, the No. 7 Washington Huskies edged the No. 8 Oregon Ducks 36-33 when the Ducks kicker missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired. The epic win for a Huskies program searching for that marquee win to further prove that they’re back was followed by field storming by over 70,000 Huskies fans.

Trailing 33-29 late in the fourth quarter following a fourth-down stop by the Ducks, all Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could do was hope for another chance. With just over two minutes left in the game, Penix got his chance, and the lefty gunslinger didn’t disappoint. Penix put together a two-play 53-yard scoring drive, which was capped by an 18-yard strike to star wideout Rome Odunze.

Penix didn’t blink, and for it he and his Huskies were rewarded with a huge home win to keep them undefeated.





Heisman Moment For MPJr?

Entering Saturday, Penix Jr. was first in passing yards and second in touchdown passes. He added over 300 yards passing and four more touchdowns to his total. The final paydirt pass to Odunze was the type of moment Penix needed to add to his résumé as the Heisman favorite. Following the game, Penix described the big play to reporters.

“My guy versus their guy — I’m going to take my guy every time,” Penix said. “Rome shows each and every day why he’s the top receiver in the nation. He knew that I was going to trust him, and I gave him that fade route, and we made it happen. That’s stuff we do all the time in practice. Every game, y’all see it.”

Penix to Odunze has become the best QB-to-WR passing attack in the nation. In fact, the Huskies have the best receiver room in the country.





Caleb Williams Play Helps Penix Jr.

Coming into the weekend Penix was the favorite, and his play, with that of reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (197 passing yards and three interceptions) in a blowout road loss to Notre Dame, did nothing to dispel that notion.

Now Penix just needs to finish strong and he’ll become the first Washington Huskies player to hoist the coveted trophy. Wouldn’t that be something for Penix to win the award at the school of Pro Football Hall of Famer and arguably the great black QB ever, Warren Moon.

Even more amazing is Penix’s story of overcoming devastating injuries to lead the Huskies to a possible Pac-12 championship and CFP berth.