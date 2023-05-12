UGA Opts Out Of White House Visit, But The Football Program Could Use Some Good Publicity After Months Of Negative Off-Field Incidents Haunting The Program

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships in the College Football Playoff era which began in 2014. Their fear makes them the only school to do in that time frame, and they joined the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers as the only programs to win multiples championships since the inception of the playoffs.

Following their 2021-22 title win, the school’s first since 1980, the Bulldogs didn’t have the opportunity to visit the White House because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But this time with restrictions no longer levied, the school has decided not to attend. Strange, considering they didn’t have the chance to do so as a program last year, but even more odd is the excuse given.

Why Won’t Georgia Bulldogs Accept White House Invite?

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation to for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the statement from the athletic association said. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

Not many decline the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue visit after winning a championship, but as the Bulldogs stated, timing is the issue.

#Breaking Georgia football team declines Joe Biden’s White House invitation Per The New York Post. pic.twitter.com/ivuJilKVOQ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 10, 2023

Bulldogs Could Use Some Good Publicity

Since the Bulldogs embarrassed the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game, it’s been nothing but bad press in Athens. Following the school’s championship celebration, offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident.



The incident also listed Philadelphia Eagles first round pick and ninth overall pick Jalen Carter, as a person of interest because he was at the scene of the tragic wreck.

Carter was driving with a suspended license and racing recklessly, which led to the deaths of Willock and LeCroy, the driver of the other car.

The aftermath hurt Carter’s draft stock a bit, as the dominant interior defensive lineman was projected to go in the top 2-3 picks.



Carter was given community service, a fine and one-year probation for his involvement but that’s all they could do to him under the rules of law.

That isn’t sitting well with Willock’s dad, Dave who’s suing the UGA Athletic Association for $30 million and the aforementioned Carter for additional $10 million in punitive damages.

REPORT: #Eagles first-round selection, Jalen Carter faces a lawsuit stemming from a car crash that killed his former Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, per @ProFootballTalk.



Dave Willock Sr., Willock’s father, seeks $40 million in a case filed Tuesday against the school’s athletic… pic.twitter.com/9LWQfnghoR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 10, 2023

More Georgia Drama: De’Nylon Morrissette

Then on Wednesday, news broke that wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested for multiple driving-related charges, with one of the charges being driving under the influence of drugs. He was also speeding and had no business out at 3:30 in the morning because of restrictions with his license.

The team has also dealt with driving violations and subsequent arrests with players Jason Dumas-Johnson and Mississippi State transfer wideout Rara Thomas.

Kirby Smart Has Warned His Team Time And Time Again

Bulldogs head coach says he’s continuously warned his team of the dangers of driving and doing so in reckless fashion. But as of now it hasn’t seemed to register, and a result two lives were lost and numerous student-athletes have been arrested.

Which is why a trip to the White House might not be such a bad idea.