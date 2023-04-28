UConn Head Coach Danny Hurley Sent President Joe Biden To Voicemail After Winning National Championship Because “It Doesn’t Come Up On Caller ID Like Joe Biden”

Earlier this month the Connecticut Huskies won their fifth national championship in the last 24 years. The first came under program rebuilders Jim Calhoun, then former Huskies point guard Kevin Ollie stepped in after Calhoun retired and won one. This time it was Danny Hurley the younger brother of former Duke legendary point guard Bobby Hurley, leading the Huskies to a title win.

Following the Huskies’ wire-to-wire championship game win over the surprising San Diego State Aztecs, Hurley, who was on the phone with a recruit, didn’t answer a call, instead sending it to voicemail. During a recent interview with “The Athletic,” Hurley revealed that the missed call was someone of high importance in this country and the world, and he’s glad he left a message.

“My desire to experience it all again is probably greater than my initial desire to win it.'' No rest for the winners, as @UConnMBB gets back to work. https://t.co/HvS6ZR3HyF — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) April 24, 2023

Hurley Sent President Biden To Voicemail

When teams win championships it is customary for the president of the United States to make a call to congratulate the winning coach, and that’s what President Joe Biden was attempting to do.

Hurley told The Athletic he ignored the call, which had a District of Columbia ZIP code, because he was talking with a 2024 recruit.

“It doesn’t come up on your caller ID like Joe Biden,” Hurley told the outlet. “I just assumed when the president calls, it would be someone interrupting your call saying, ‘The President is on the line.’”

Hurley then told The Athletic’s Dana O’Neill that he’s happy his inbox had space because the POTUS left him a message.

“I got a voicemail.”

Sounds like Hurley expected Secret Service to intervene during the call before connecting him or something. Which may have been the case but he never clicked over to see.

Biden Invites Huskies To White House

Just like the customary phone call, the official visit to the White House to be honored is also part of it. The Huskies will be attending 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., for the fifth time. They also visited in 1999, 2004, 2011, and 2014.

If you include the women’s program this will be the Storrs, Connecticut, institution’s 16th visit to the Oval Office since 1995. Sixteen trips in 28 seasons says UConn basketball has become the standard program when you combine both the men’s and women’s programs.

Simply amazing.

