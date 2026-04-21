‘I Grew Up Around All White People’: Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Kept It Real With Cam’ron About Why He Doesn’t Date Black Women

Cam’ron and Ma$e have a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to the questions they ask interview subjects. Indiana Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton appeared on the latest “It Is What It Is” podcast, and Cam’ron asked him why “he only be with white girls” all the time.
Cam Ask Tyrese Haliburton Why He’s Always With White Girls
Both guys seemed to get a kick out of the question and Haliburton, whose fiancée is white, kept it a buck.
“That won’t bother me,” Haliburton said. “You got to think like my fiancée, she’s a white girl…I’m from Wisconsin I grew up around all white people. My girl is from Iowa. She grew up around all white people.”
“So that video where you saw me hop out of the car with a bunch of white girls. It’s like her sister and all her friends from growing up. People are killing me, but these are just her friends from growing up,” he added.
Comment Section Came To Correct Cam
The comment section definitely came to the party.
“Cam must not know that Tyrese is half white..” said one fan
“the reasons Black people give for (dating white) never makes sense He says its cause he only was around white people but his girl also did and still went for a Black guy,,,lmaooo,” another commenter said.
“He’s also a white guy…Tyrese mom is white. Most half breeds who were raised by “white” mothers usually tend to date white women. Their first love is from a white woman so it makes sense…That’s what they are used to,” another inflammatory comment read.
“I don’t think 1 Black woman cares about him being with a white girl…HAVE AT TI,” one fan said.
Interracial marriages, especially involving Black NBA players, still strike a chord in the comment section, even as an increasing number of NBA players are of the same ethnic mix as Haliburton. His reasoning for not dating Black didn’t sit well with everyone but based on his upbringing and the current climate it was generally understood.
“What rich successful black man wants to align himself with a demographic that’s going to put you on child support, drag your name on social media, poison the minds of your potential kids how you’re a ‘deadbeat’ and ‘abusive” when things don’t go their way…,” one person said, suggesting that Haliburton will regret his dating choices.
“You coons swear why white woman are angels see where that gets you lmao,” said another.