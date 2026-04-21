‘I Grew Up Around All White People’: Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Kept It Real With Cam’ron About Why He Doesn’t Date Black Women

Cam’ron and Ma$e have a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to the questions they ask interview subjects. Indiana Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton appeared on the latest “It Is What It Is” podcast, and Cam’ron asked him why “he only be with white girls” all the time.

Cam Ask Tyrese Haliburton Why He’s Always With White Girls

Both guys seemed to get a kick out of the question and Haliburton, whose fiancée is white, kept it a buck.

“That won’t bother me,” Haliburton said. “You got to think like my fiancée, she’s a white girl…I’m from Wisconsin I grew up around all white people. My girl is from Iowa. She grew up around all white people.” “So that video where you saw me hop out of the car with a bunch of white girls. It’s like her sister and all her friends from growing up. People are killing me, but these are just her friends from growing up,” he added. Cam’ron asked Tyrese Haliburton why he “only be with white girls” all the time 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jb5hqAG94g — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 20, 2026

The comment section definitely came to the party.