‘Charlamagne Is About To Have a Field Day With This’: Fans Have Plenty To Say About Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex Running From Music Exec During Altercation At Knicks Game

Hot 97 legend Funkmaster Flex got into a chaotic physical altercation at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, October 20th, during the New York Knicks’ opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fight happened in the Delta Lounge at Madison Square Garden. Those involved in the incident include the aforementioned Funkmaster Flex, music executive Shadow Stokes, and Stokes’ wife—former Hot 97 radio host and employee TT Torrez.



Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex got into an altercation with the husband of former Hot 97 radio personality TT Torrez in a lounge inside MSG during the New York Knicks’ season-opener against LeBron James’ 76ers. Fans saw the video and immediately came at Flex for appearing to be afraid to fight while posturing like he was ready to throw hands. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

TT Torrez Says Funk Flex Shoved Her Starting the Altercation With Her Music Exec Hubby

Viral video footage captured Flex rushing across a crowded room to confront Stokes. The various angles show Flex being animated and throwing his hands up to fight Stokes who was walking forward towards Flex yelling, “You want to push a girl.”

Despite being in street fighting position with both hands up, crouched and apparently ready for action, Flex was also moonwalking like Michael Jackson away from the oncoming Stokes, whose wife was trying to restrain him. Arena security and an NYPD officer eventually intervened and escorted Stokes out of the area.

A representative for TT Torrez released a statement claiming that a verbal dispute between Flex and Stokes escalated, and Flex “shoved her violently,” adding that Stokes was acting to defend his wife. Torrez also filed an online police report regarding the incident and accused Flex of violating a prior non-disparagement settlement.

Rumors started flying on social media once the clip of the incident went viral, with some people claiming Flex was slapped or punched. Flex took to social media to deny that he was punched, dismissing the claims and alleging that Stokes was attempting to bait him into a physical reaction to prompt a civil lawsuit.

Fans Chime In

“Bro set his daily steps record off backpedals alone,” a fan joked.

“Funk Flex backed his way all the way up to an exit lmaooo,” another fan said.

“Flex be too loud on the radio to be ducking like this,” a fan mentioned.

“Charlamagne is about to have a field day with this lmaooo,” a fan said jokingly.

“Funk backed up all the way into the next city,” a fan commented.

“He did not want any of the smoke,” a fan said.

“Flex was moonwalking from the fade he can never growl on the radio again,” another fan quipped.

“A man who drops imaginary bombs and screams into a mic in a booth alone, isn’t prepared for real life combat,” someone else spewed.

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Flex Gave Valid Reason For Not Throwing Punches

In the aftermath of the dust up, Flex had this to say about the incident.

“I work for MediaCo./Hot 97 and they have a case against Hot 97,” he said. “If I would have touched him in any way or form, I’m a MediaCo. employee and they would’ve filed their papers that I was hitting him on behalf of the company for a big payout.”

Flex was actually smart enough not to jeopardize his bag and the company he works for in an effort to feed his ego in that moment.