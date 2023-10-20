Trouble In First Take Paradise? Stephen A Smith And Molly Qerim Get Awkward Over Her “Vibrating” Phone

Is there trouble in paradise on the set of ESPN’s “First Take”? Host Stephen A. Smith and co-host Molly Qerim had a few on-air spats this week that may expose a more significant polarized issue between the two. Let’s start with the most sensational recent interaction when Smith, Qerim, and Dan Orlovsky recently discussed Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ displeasure with his team.

Qerim’s phone began to buzz on the set, and Smith commented on it in a politically correct way that went south quickly.

As Awkward As Awkward Gets

“That is Molly’s cellphone ringing, by the way,” Smith said, breaking stride while discussing Davante Adams’s frustration with the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive strategy.

“It’s not ringing,” Molly quipped back. Then it went left.

“Vibrating. I tried to say ring. Do you want me to say vibrating on the air?” Smith said comically but with an undertone of annoyance. “You always like me to mention vibrating on the air when you’re phone … you really want me to do that? Just go with the ring, Molly.”

While he spoke, Qerim said her piece at the same time while lacing it with avoidance, potential foreshadowing, a snarky comment about Smith’s podcast, and alluded to the values of Disney, the parent company of ESPN.

“I need everyone to know that I distance myself from these comments,” Qerim said. “I have nothing to do with anything that’s coming. Let’s go to Tyreek Hill…Stephen A, this isn’t the Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube, it’s Disney.”

Qerim has long been a polarized personality, with many believing she and Smith have had a romantic relationship and others thinking she will turn on her co-host in a heartbeat.

The Qerim Setup?

Qerim’s comment, “I distance myself from these comments,” when Smith first called the sound a ring to avoid the awkwardness of the word “vibrate” on-air, felt avoidant when she could have just shut the conversation down.

Her following statement, “I have nothing to do with anything that’s coming,” was baked with speculative foreshadowing of a potential reprimand for the direction of the conversation.

Bringing up Smith’s podcast, where he speaks more freely and has free rein, was mild, but the “it’s Disney” comment was a subtle reminder that the current conversation might not align with Disney’s values.

Earlier in the week, Qerim held Smith accountable for not being as critical of other teams as he is of the Cowboys after a loss, and although the two are not mandated to agree for the show to work, the tense moments are more frequent.

Was Molly Qerim setting up Stephen A. Smith as the “vibrating” conversation continued? We will never know; she has already disassociated herself with potential repercussions.