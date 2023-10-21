Top-Four QB Prospect Commits To Colorado During Bye Week, And The Stanford Loss Sealed The Deal

The Colorado Buffaloes’ last game against Stanford at home had many unforeseen consequences. The main one was the loss in double overtime after blowing a 29-0 lead going into halftime. This week, the commitment of a top-four quarterback might be the silver lining during this reflective week for the Buffs.

Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. Hill is the No. 49 prospect overall in the 2025 class, the No. 4 quarterback, and No. 49 on the ESPN Junior 300 list.

Hill visited during the Stanford game, and although they lost, the reception he received helped cement his decision.

Climbing The Next Hill

“The crowd, fans yelling my name, saying, ‘We want AJ,” Hill told ESPN why he wanted to commit to the Buffaloes. “That was one thing I haven’t seen before and I wasn’t expecting from that visit. So, I mean, everything really just surprised me.That felt good, because it’s a very supportive fan base that’s all behind the team.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Hill is from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. He had multiple offers from top programs like Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, and Georgia. As a sophomore, Hill threw for 3,663 yards, 40 touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2022. Now, he might be the heir apparent to the Shedeur Sanders collegiate throne.

The Next Shedeur?

“[The coaches] really think I really fit their scheme, what they got going on up there,” Hill continued. “Coach [Sean] Lewis, Coach Prime, they really want me to take over once Shedeur leaves, so I mean, I’d be the next guy up that will be a highly ranked quarterback to get that position. “And I feel like I’d be good learning from Shedeur. Just taking notes from him, taking his leadership skills and putting them into mine. Really, they were saying, be ready to take over once Shedeur leaves because I’m the next man up.”

Although there have been some controversial losses, after spending time with Deion Sanders Hill believes in the future of the Buffs under Coach Prime’s direction. He feels he can be one of the missing ingredients, along with more additions, to make the Buffs everything their fan base thinks they can be with Deion Sanders at the helm.