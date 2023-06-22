Top Five NBA Draft Prospects Outside Of Victor Wembanyama | The Thompson Twins Are Ready For The Pros

The 2023 NBA draft takes center stage tonight in Brooklyn, New York.



58 players will have their names called by the 30 different NBA franchises.



It’s usually 60 picks across the two rounds, but with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls forfeiting picks because of violations that number has decreased.





Victor Wembanyama Is The Top Pick In 2023 NBA Draft

The unquestioned top pick is expected to be Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old sensation who’s considered a generational talent.



This Draft is deeper than just one player and there are other talented prospects who can help change the fortune of an NBA franchise that the casual hoops fan isn’t paying attention to.

Sterling “Scoot” Henderson — PG, G League Ignite

The 6-foot-2 uber-athletic Henderson is expected to be taken between picks 2 and 3. Either the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers will take the player many are comparing to former NBA MVPs Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, and perennial All-Star Donovan Mitchell.



Henderson’s greatest attribute is his speed, and with his strong frame at nearly 200 pounds and broad shoulders he can handle the rigors of attacking the rim.

During his two-year G-League run Henderson shone, but in 2022-23 he really stepped up, averaging nearly 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal per game on 43 percent shooting. What’s crazy is in any other year Scoot would probably be the No. 1 overall pick.

Brandon Miller — G/F, Alabama Crimson Tide

Miller burst on the scene in Tuscaloosa last season, winning SEC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors. The former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American played a lot like NBA star Paul George, and the public recently has come to find out he even considers George as his NBA GOAT.

In a recent quote Miller had this to say about the L.A .Clippers star.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and Miller has his, but Miller is just happy to be in this position after the incident at Alabama involving a teammate that left an innocent young woman dead. That could’ve derailed his promising NBA career, and per reports he’s been vetted pretty heavily as teams did their homework on him for Thursday night.

The 6-foor-9 bucket-getter brings to the hardwood a bevy of skills that helped him average nearly 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal per game on 43 percent shooting and 38 percent from three.

Amen Thompson — PG, Overtime Elite

Blessed with elite size at 6 feet 7, Thompson’s skill set includes an innate ability to pass and make others around him better. He’s also best at finishing at the rim, thanks to his elite athleticism and ability to blow by defenders. Scouts rave about Amen’s overall floor game and how advanced it is from a lead guard standpoint.

📸 Amen Thompson x Ausar Thompson



From @OvertimeElite to the #NBADraft presented by State Farm… the Thompson twins prepare for a new chapter.



Tomorrow, 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/Npiss06g7g — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 21, 2023

Amen can play immediately with the right team in the NBA. He’s similar to L.A. Clippers guard Nyshon “Bones” Hyland who was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 draft and helped Denver as a rookie and second-year player before being traded at this year’s trade deadline.

Ausar Thompson — SG/SF, Overtime Elite

Ausar is the scorer of the talented twin brothers, shooting it better from the floor, with 49 threes to Amen’s 29 in Overtime Elite game play. Ausar also seems to have more NBA-caliber creativity with his offensive game, and although he does force things at times, he has a knack for hitting a lot of those bad shots.

Ausar Thompson went from being a non-shooter upon arriving at OTE to hitting ten 3s in three Finals games and shooting 44% for 3 down the stretch. Here's a look at how his mechanics (and release speed) have evolved over the past 16 months. pic.twitter.com/RU19oR8OMP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 9, 2023

Nowhere near the floor leader or shot creator that his brother is, Ausar is considered the better defender of the two, although both are projected to be solid at the NBA level. Ausar, who also stands a rangy 6 feet 7, fits today’s mold of a big wing.

Jarace Walker — PF/SF, Houston Cougars

Walker’s combination of size — 6 feet 8 and 249 pounds — along with his ability to step out and shoot the three makes him a very viable option for many teams because of his versatility. Walker’s also able to guard bigger players and post-up smaller players. During his one season in H-Town, Walker flashed often in helping Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars team a favorite to cut down the nets during the NCAA Tournament.

Now he’ll bring all those strong attributes to a needy NBA franchise that will be able to plug and play him right away.

Walker averaged 11 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 47 percent shooting and 35 percent from three. His scoring wasn’t needed as much because of the balanced Cougars lineup, but he was a bull defensively.