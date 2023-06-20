“He’s Donovan Mitchell And Derrick Rose” | Why Scoot Henderson Is The Second-Best Prospect In This Year’s NBA Draft 

The 2023 NBA draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While it’s a foregone conclusion that the San Antonio Spurs will take French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the first overall selection, continuing it’s trend of drafting bigs with the pick (David Robinson, Tim Duncan), after that things could get a little dicey for other players who by all accounts for the most part haven’t really separated themselves from the pack.

That may be the case in some scouts‘ and analysts’ eyes, but with the No. 2 pick the Charlotte Hornets should draft combo guard Scoot Henderson.



Why Should Charlotte Hornets Draft Scoot Henderson?

The dynamic G-League Ignite product has all the tools to be a star in the league, and he has things in his bag that will allow him to have some early success as he develops other parts of his game.

Henderson and Alabama Crimson Tide forward/guard Brandon Miller are the two most talked-about prospects after “Wemby,” and for good reason.

In most years, Scoot Henderson would be a clear, clear No. 1 pick.



He’s no consolation prize in the 2023 NBA Draft.@davidaldridgedc asked coaches, executives and scouts to share their thoughts on the top guard prospects.https://t.co/8NP2eEmUJG pic.twitter.com/KeISQfXXpq — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 20, 2023

Scouts Compare Henderson To Derrick Rose and Donovan Mitchell

Henderson’s confidence in himself is sky-high, and the 19-year-old even told reporters during last month’s NBA draft combine that he believed he could go No. 1 overall.

“For sure. I think I have a possibility of going No. 1 and I believe in myself as any competitor should.”

“As a competitor, I want to go No. 1. I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio.”

With Wembanyama sure to go first overall, Henderson did his best to make his case with his words and play at the combine.

Scouts love many of Henderson’s attributes, and The Athletic’s Seth Davis actually spliced some of those together in a montage of their takes on the teenager.

“Absolute specimen of an athlete. He’s a very good midrange shooter, but I don’t think he’s a very good three-point shooter right now. His teammates love playing with him. I hear nothing but good things about his character and his work ethic.

“He’s still very young. He had a lot of up-and-down games where he didn’t really show up and compete. His game didn’t evolve much this year. He has all the tools to be an All-Atar-level point guard. He’s Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Rose. The guy’s a killer.”

Great comparison for Henderson, who similarly to “Spida Mitchell” and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, will come into the league athletically mature but will need to work on other aspects of his game, mainly his range shooting.

Scoot Henderson working out with Steph 🙌



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/jU0kyASXMs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

As Henderson has been preparing for the NBA draft, he’s developed a relationship with Steph Curry that will form a “groundbreaking mentorship and strategic alliance.” That alliance will also focus on basketball, business, media and having social impact.



Post Jordan Era In Charlotte

Henderson Has Become Steph Curry’s Mentee

For Henderson, it’s an opportunity to be mentored by one of the all-time greats and get an understanding of what it takes to be a pro.

In his two-year stint in the G-League Henderson averaged, 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

He’ll hear his name called within the top three picks of Thursday’s life-changing festivities, and if the Hornets are smart they’ll bring Henderson into the fold as they prepare for the Post-Jordan era.