Top 5 NBA Players Under 25 | Some Really Good Ballers Were Left Off This List

The NBA is bursting with young talent. Particularly talent under the age of 25. We’ve never had this many players this young and skilled in the history of the league. Who are the best under-25 prospects?

Luka Doncic and Trae Young are 25 and thus ineligible. And a top-5 list means really good players are going to be left off. Reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., big-man sensation Alperen Şengün, 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, and rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, all under 25, just miss our top 5.

5. Ja Morant

The only reason he’s not higher on the list is he missed the first 25 games of the season due to suspension. He’s been electric in his return, but the other players have been dependable all season and are better at the moment.

But don’t get it twisted. He’s averaging 26 points and eight assists per game and is a paint scoring demon. His ability to get by his man keys everything the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense does. His shooting needs to improve if he’s to become an MVP candidate.

4. Tyrese Maxey

No James Harden. No problem. He has taken over as Joel Embiid’s pick and roll partner, and they might be the best one-two combination in the league.

Maxey is +4.2 in EPM, the 95th percentile. He’s averaging 26 points and six assists per game on 46/38/88 shooting splits and 54 eFG% and 60 TS% efficiency splits. He is the betting favorite to win Most Improved Player at -250.

3. Anthony Edwards

Along with Morant, Edwards is the most athletic of the top 5. His first step and leaping ability are the stuff of legend.

He is the No. 1 option on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Edwards is averaging 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game on 45/38/84 shooting splits. He is +4.3 in EPM, the 95th percentile, and is having the most efficient shooting season of his young career.

His defensive capabilities put him ahead of Maxey and Morant.

2. Scottie Barnes

At 6 feet 7, his size gives him a versatility that the previous three can’t match. In a sport where the rim is 10 feet above the ground, size matters. Size plus skill means you have the potential to be elite.

He is playing full-time point guard and is averaging 21 points, just under 10 rebounds, and just under six assists per game on 48/39/76 shooting splits. He too is having his most efficient season. He is +4.7 in EPM, the 96th percentile, and the only player in the top 5 in the 90th percentile or higher in both offensive and defensive EPM.

1. Tyrese Haliburton

This young man is an offensive dynamo. The engine that paces the league’s No. 1 offense. Haliburton is averaging just under 25 points and a league-leading 12 assists per game on 50/42/84 shooting splits. He’s the most efficient scorer of any of the top 5 by a good margin.

He is +5.9 in EPM, the 98th percentile. He is No. 1 in the league in offensive EPM at +8.2. That is ahead of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. But Haliburton is one of the worst defenders in the league, 3rd percentile.

His offense is so elite that he’s a top-5 player in terms of impact and production despite abysmal defense. If he is to become an MVP candidate he will need to be passable on defense.