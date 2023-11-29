Top 5 Defenses Following Week 12 | DPOY Candidate T.J. Watt Leading Mike Tomlin’s Stingy Steelers

In a season where defenses have had a bit of a rebirth around the NFL, these five units stood tall in Week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Led by DPOY candidate T.J. Watt, the Steelers are 7-4 and currently a wild card team in the AFC playoff race.

This despite an offense that just had its first 400-yard game in 59 games. Even more impressive is the Steelers still managed to go 34-23-1 over that time frame. This season that defense has been stout and has carried Pittsburgh through its offensive struggles. In Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they allowed 222 total yards, with nearly half of that coming on two tipped passes that went for big gains.

If Tomlin’s offensive coordinator change can continue to look the part as it did Sunday, this defense could get even better, because they’ll be fresher.

During his Tuesday media session, Tomlin raved about his star defender.

“Let’s be honest,” Tomlin told reporters. “T.J. Is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us.”

Watt’s 13.5 sacks, which are tied for the league lead with the Vikings Danielle Hunter, only tell half of the story. He’s also tallied 25 QB hits, forced three fumbles, recovered three fumbles, and he’s got 12 tackles for loss.





Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ defense is downright stifling and has been that way all season. The aggressive, fast-flowing unit continues to overwhelm offenses weekly, and that’s what they did to the Chargers in Sunday’s 20-10 road win. They forced four turnovers and held a pretty good Chargers offense to under 280 total yards. The AFC North has some great defenses, and the Ravens are just the second of the three great defenses in the division.

Because of their second-ranked defense they currently hold the AFCs top seed at 9-3. Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has 7.5 sacks in spot duty.

Cleveland Browns

The No. 1-ranked defense in the league has been great all season, but with an offense that’s struggled without star quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb (both out for season), the team hasn’t been balanced enough to really make a dent in things. DPOY candidate Myles Garrett has led a ferocious defense.

Garrett has been a menace, tallying 13 sacks and four forced fumbles

In Sunday’s 29-12 loss to the red-hot Broncos, they only allowed 294 yards, but three fumbles by the offense put them in tough situations.

Kansas City Chiefs

Is it safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs defense has been carrying Patrick Mahomes this season? In Sunday’s 31-17 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders, K.C. found itself down 14-0 quickly, and that’s when the defense tightened the screws.

From that point on they allowed only 170 yards and three points the final three-plus quarters.

Following Sunday’s win, Jones told reporters that in the past the defense became “spoiled” because Mahomes and the offense would put up big numbers, making their job easier. That isn’t the case anymore.





San Francisco 49ers

The Niners defense ranks fifth overall, and while they’ve been good all season, one area they struggled in was getting to the quarterback. That’s changed dramatically with the acquisitions of star edge rushers Chase Young and Randy Gregory.

Since those two arrived, the Niners have 15 sacks and a 3-0 record after a surprising three-game losing streak. The loss of All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga definitely stings, but if there’s one team capable of overcoming injuries it’s the Niners.

This week the Niners defense will be put to the ultimate test in a road game at the 10-1 Eagles.