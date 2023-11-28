Top 5 Black QBs Following Week 12 | Jalen Hurts Breaks One Of Cam Newton’s Rushing Records

With the season now two-thirds in the books, we continue to rank our melanated signal-callers. While the names have changed each week, the mainstays are always hovering around the top of the list.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts has the Eagles sitting at 10-1. Nick Sirianni’s crew has the best record in the league by two games.

Each week, Hurts goes out and finds a way to win even if he’s not at his best. That was definitely the case in the first half of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Hurts bounced back from a first half where he passed for 34 yards, to finish with 200 yards passing, 65 yards rushing and five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing).

Jalen Hurts broke Cam Newton’s NFL record by registering his 11th game with multiple rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Hurts Breaks Cam Newton’s Record

Those two rushing touchdowns made Hurts the sole leader in NFL history with 11 games of multiple rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He breaks a tie he had with former league MVP Cam Newton.

In a season where no quarterback has distinguished himself as the clear-cut favorite to win the MVP, Hurts, who finished second to Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in both the regular season and Super Bowl MVP votes in 2022, may have catapulted himself into the lead with his heroics.

The Eagles have won their last four games this season when trailing by double digits, including back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Bills.

In his postgame interview, Hurts, who always stands on business, told reporters, “We just continue to find ways to win. We play together. We’ve shown our resiliency day in and day out.”

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Things got off to an inauspicious start for the Chiefs against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. Trailing 14-0 in the blink of an eye, Mahomes did what he’s done better than any QB in NFL history by overcoming another double-digit deficit.

Behind the reigning NFL and SB MVP, a struggling KC offense would score 31 of the game’s final 34 points, in a 31-17 win. It was vintage Mahomes.

In Sunday’s win Mahomes had arguably his most complete game of the season going 27 of 34 for 298 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.





Dak Prescott, Cowboys

In a Thanksgiving Day laugher over a reeling and seemingly tanking Washington Commanders squad, Prescott was once again great. The former Mississippi State star was in command all game going 22 of 32 for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The win made Prescott an astounding 30-8 versus the NFC East.

Prescott’s play over his last five games, (1,602 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions) has put him firmly in the MVP conversation. The team has gone 4-1 over that time frame and is 8-3 overall.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

The Broncos are on a five-game winning streak, with wins over the Chiefs, Bills and Sunday over the Deshaun Watson-less Browns. During the team’s recent winning streak Wilson has been up to his old tricks.

Sunday’s stat line for Wilson wasn’t gaudy — 13-for-22 for 134 yards and one touchdown, rushing for 34 yards and another score — but his play spoke volumes as the 12–year veteran made timely plays to defeat the Browns 29-12.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Another day and another great week for the 2023 No. 2 overall pick in a close loss (24-21) to Jacksonville Jaguars, Stroud was once again dynamite. The former Ohio State star passed for over 300 yards for the sixth time this season. He also had two touchdown passes, bringing his total to 19 for the season versus just five interceptions.

It’s safe to say he’s all but wrapped up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and should be garnering some real MVP consideration.

Despite the loss, the surprising Texans are 6-5, and in his postgame interview he sounded as if not one ounce of confidence has been shaken in the team’s locker room.

“Where we’re at the sky is the limit still. There’s no confidence taken away from this loss. We’re gonna learn from it, we’re gonna get better, and we’re gonna go get a dub.”